Regular season tennis can often be predictive for postseason tennis. It's not out of the realm of possibility to see a team reverse a result, but it's not the norm.
On Wednesday, during the Terre Haute North boys tennis sectional, one team was able to successfully change a regular season result and another switched things up enough to make its regular-season matchup with its opponent more competitive.
Sullivan was the school that reversed its result. The Golden Arrows defeated West Vigo 3-2, reversing the score from a match on Aug. 31. Terre Haute South prevailed over Terre Haute North 4-1 in the other semifinal as changes to the Patriots' lineup from the Sept. 9 meeting closed the gap to the Braves.
The Patriots and Braves took different approaches to their late-season and sectional lineups compared to the regular season match. South started the same lineup at all five spots. North completely changed its singles lineup, which meant No. 1 doubles was changed too.
"We used the exact same lineup. I'm very big on finding the right pieces at certain positions and letting them grow at that position. That's what we've been doing with our guys and we came out and played some great tennis today," South coach Ethan Caldwell said.
North coach Matt Wilson said he changed his lineup because Mark Hankins and Reece Bradley improved as the season progressed.
"After we played South in the first match, we saw that our doubles [Hankins and Bradley at the time] was really strong and so was South's. We made an adjustment. Both doubles guys aren't year-round players. We put them at No. 1 doubles to start, but they did so well, we had to pull them. It worked out well," Wilson said.
Hankins repaid Wilson's faith by winning at No. 1 singles in an entertaining match with South's Raghav Bakshi. While Bakshi had the power advantage, Hankins was more consistent with his overall game and he rode it to a two-set win.
The No. 2 singles match lasted nearly three hours. South's Connor Hatch and North's Reece Bradley were barely separable. Hatch finally established sway with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4 marathon victory.
The Braves' other victories were less taxing. Vaishant Mannepalli, who has done well for South after moving into town from Texas, earned a sweep over North's Connor Bishop at No. 3 singles.
South (10-11) dominated the doubles matches against North (7-11) as Walker Forsythe and Jonathon Stadler (No. 1) and Carter Ellis and Andrew Swaby (No. 2) only dropped five points combined between the two matches.
"I definitely think after tonight's win, the [Braves] will have a huge confidence boost. I don't think they're going to come out with any nerves or worries," Caldwell said.
In the Sullivan-West Vigo match, the Golden Arrows swept all three of their wins. Houston Ferree (No. 1 singles), Andrew Baker (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryder Pinkston and Jayden Scott carried their matches.
Sullivan coach Wes Kirk was pleased with Pinkston and Scott at No. 2 doubles. Sullivan (8-13) had to forfeit a pair of matches in the first meeting, so Kirk was pleased that the Arrows were able to get a point from one of the two matches that wasn't played.
"We're very excited to be coming back for day two. The depth at No. 2 doubles was very significant and they were our clinching point. Drew [Baker] and Houston were fantastic, but the highlight of the day for me is that two doubles," said Kirk, who thinks the Arrows will put up a good fight on Thursday against South. The regular season match went to the Braves 4-1.
"South's been the team to beat around here, but knowing we have a match we won, that gives me confidence, and we were in the other matchups. It's definitely a match we can compete in and if you can compete? You have a chance," Kirk said.
West Vigo (5-10) didn't come up empty. The No. 1 doubles team of Brandon Dailey and Gavin McCoy advanced with their three-set victory. West Vigo's Bryce Easton also won a three-setter.
"The boys continued to improve through the season. From the beginning of the season to now, we've improved a lot. Our No. 1 doubles is moving on to regionals now, so I have a lot of hope for them. They play well together and they're good partners," West Vigo coach Janet Rowe said.
TH North Sectional
TH South 4, TH North 1
Singles — Mark Hankins (THN) def. Raghav Bakshi 6-3, 6-4; Connor Hatch (THS) def. Reece Bradley 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4; Vaishant Mannepalli (THS) def. Connor Bishop 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler (THS) def. Mason Lubbehusen-Cole Marts 6-0, 6-1; Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. John Lee-Clayton Stultz 6-3, 6-1.
Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-1; Bryce Easton (WV) def. Scott Fusco 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Andrew Baker (S) def. Jack Readinger 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Dillon Grubb-Koby Wood 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; Ryder Pinkston-Jayden Scott (S) def. Kuy Charters-Jayce Noblitt 6-4, 6-2.
Next — TH South (10-11) plays Sullivan (8-13) in the North Sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Thursday. TH North finished its season at 7-11 and West Vigo finished 5-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.