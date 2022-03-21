Visiting Indianapolis Cathedral had the game's biggest single hit in nonconference high school softball Monday evening, but host Terre Haute South had the more meaningful ones.
Spraying singles around the field in what may have felt like Chinese water torture for the visitors, the Braves scored 10 times in the first three innings and coasted to an 11-5 win in the season opener for both teams.
"What a great opening night," South coach Jeff Biggs said enthusiastically after the game. "Great weather, a great performance for our pitcher, the defense played well . . . and we swung the bats better than I thought we would."
An intrasquad scrimmage last week had left Biggs a little worried, he admitted, but his team alleviated his fears right away on Monday.
After Jasmine Kinzer pitched around a one-out walk in the top of the first inning, the Braves led off the bottom of the inning with back-to-back walks by Grace Kidwell and Kyar McVey, loaded the bases when Faith Thomas was hit by a pitch and scored on a two-run single by Marlee Loudermilk and a run-scoring grounder by Jasmine Kinzer.
The Irish are a three-time defending sectional and Indianapolis city champion, though, with regional titles in 2018 and 2019. With one out in the top of the second, designated player Kylie Huczko beat out a bunt and catcher Aubrie Wright followed with a towering homer over the left-field fence. Another walk, another bunt single and a wild pitch kept the inning going, but Kinzer stranded both runners in scoring position.
And then she and her teammates went about putting the game away.
In the bottom of the second it was Lexi Kinzer's turn to draw a leadoff walk, and Maddy Griswold followed with a single. Kidwell bunted both into scoring position, McVey drove them in with a single of her own and McVey came home on a stolen base and a two-out single by Thomas.
Jasmine Kinzer led off the third with a double, Izzy Light was hit by a pitch and Lexi Kinzer singled to load the bases. Two runs scored on an error, two more on a hit by Kidwell and South led 10-2.
And that was pretty much the ballgame. South left two runners stranded in that third inning and left the bases loaded in the fourth. A sacrifice fly by Light made it 11-2 in the fifth but South left two more runners on base and was never able to get a 10-run-rule win. A three-run seventh inning marred the pitching statistics for Kinzer, who had been one pitch away from a shutout in the first six frames.
"We came out tonight fired up and ready," Biggs said appreciatively.
The Braves aren't going to scare their opponents this season with their size, but those foes will discover there's not an easy out in the South lineup.
"We return everybody [from a 17-11 team] but our second baseman [2021 graduate Lexi Cottrell], and Lexi Kinzer [the new second baseman] played varsity last year," Biggs pointed out. "We're one year older, and some of them got the freshman jinx out of their system."
Cathedral got three hits from Huczko and a single plus the homer from Aubrie Wright, but fans from both sides agreed the player of the game was Cathedral third baseman Julia Jennings, who had a run-scoring double in the seventh as a reward for three spectacular defensive plays — including an unassisted double play in the sixth. Light and Lexi Kinzer had gems of their own for the Braves.
INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (AB-R-H-RBI) — Moore ss 3-1-0-0, Hughes cf 3-0-0-0, Jennings 3b 4-1-1-1, Liter p 3-1-1-0, L.Wright p 0-0-0-0, Kaplan ph 1-0-0-0, Valentine 2b 4-0-1-1, Huczko dp 4-1-3-0, Malasto lf 0-0-0-0, A.Wright c 4-1-2-2, Stump 1b 1-0-0-0, Vielee 1b 0-0-0-0, Sylvia rf 3-0-1-0, Halvorson rf 0-0-0-0. Totals 30-5-9-4.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kidwell cf 1-1-1-2, McVey lf 3-2-2-2, Werremeyer ph 1-0-0-0, Simmons 1b 4-0-1-0, Thomas c 2-2-1-1, Loudermilk ss 4-0-1-2, J.Kinzer p 3-1-1-1, Light 3b 2-1-0-1, L.Kinzer 2b 2-2-1-0, Griswold rf 3-2-1-0. Totals 25-11-9-9.
E — A.Wright, Moore, Kidwell. DP — IC 1. LOB — IC 8, THS 9. 2B — J.Kinzer, Jennings. HR — A.Wright. SB — Hughes, McVey. SH — Kidwell 2. SF — Light.
Indianapolis Cathedral=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Liter (L)=3.2=8=10=9=4=0
L.Wright=2.1=1=1=1=2=0
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
J.Kinzer=7=9=5=4=3=4
HBP — by Liter (Thomas), by Liter (Light), by Liter (Kidwell), by L.Wright (Thomas), by J.Kinzer (Moore). WP — J.Kinzer, L.Wright.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-0) hosts Plainfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Indianapolis Cathedral is 0-1.
