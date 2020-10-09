Terre Haute South’s fourth quarter showed the potential of what the Braves can be as a football team.
The Braves amassed 225 yards of total offense in the final period, including 214 through the air and three touchdown passes. And while Southport was conceding some yardage while trying to protect a lead, the Cardinals didn’t intend to give up that much to South.
So the potential is there, but the mistakes still are too, and South’s miscues outweighed the good they did in a wild 50-36 Conference Indiana loss at Southport Stadium.
“I give them credit for competing and not giving in until the end, but we let too many things happen early. We had opportunities, we just didn’t finish,” South coach Tim Herrin said.
Terre Haute South’s fourth quarter surge produced some eye-popping numbers. Wide receiver Andrece Miller caught all three touchdown passes from South quarterback Caleb Stultz. Miller had four catches for 147 yards in the fourth quarter alone. Overall, Miller had nine catches for 203 yards. Teammate James Mallory also had nine catches for 98 yards.
“What Caleb Stultz was doing with Andrece, James and slot guys like Brayden Bender. I thought it was a great effort. Now we need to build off of it and get better,” Herrin said.
It’s a menacing pass game when it’s on. The question for South is how to utilize it all game long and when teams’ defenses are in base mode instead of prevent-style sets.
“I think if we hit three to five throws early in the game? Maybe that happens,” Herrin said. “As you saw in the fourth quarter, the ball was where it needed to be, we ran great routes, we caught the ball, we ran after the catch. We did things we thought we should be doing all year.”
The mistakes that held South (2-6, 1-3) back were most evident in the opening half. Special teams adventures and missed tackles hurt the Braves. The Cardinals weren’t innocent as their first half issue was penalties.
Southport had two touchdowns called back due to penalties – offensive pass interference and holding respectively – and the Cardinals were 64 yards in arrears in first-half penalty yardage.
That doesn’t mean the Braves got off easy. They had problems of their own.
Tackling on outside runs has plagued the Braves all season and it did again on Friday. Southport running back Gage Nelson broke free for gains of 41 and 13 yards and fullback Turk Faitele had a 16-yard dash before he finished off a Cardinals scoring drive with a 3-yard run. Nelson would later score via a 57-yard run. Nelson rushed for 155 yards in the first half alone.
South’s offense showed potency too, though the special teams issues were also about to rear their head.
South had its third punt of the game partially blocked, but caught a break. The ball ricocheted so far short it hit an upfield Southport blocker and the Braves alertly fell on the loose ball at the Cardinals’ 23. Josh Cottee, back after injury prior to last week’s game at Brebeuf, scored from five yards out. However, the extra point kick was blocked and Southport led 7-6.
“We’re making two stops out of three now instead of one, but we’re not making that third stop. It’s the same play, but we get a guy peaking into the wrong gap. It’s something we have to keep on fixing and we have had a lot of guys hurt and a lot of different players playing,” Herrin said.
After Nelson’s long run, South immediately answered with one of its own. Tyler Vaughn took a pitch left and jetted up the sideline for a 61-yard run. Once again, though, the extra point was blocked, and Southport had a 14-12 advantage. Vaughn was also hurt and didn’t have another play from scrimmage.
The final special teams blow was the unkindest to the Braves. Brock Barger’s punt was once again partially blocked – only this time it didn’t result in good Braves fortune. The Cardinals recovered the ball at the South 22 and returned it to the 14. Three plays later, Southport wide receiver Carson Moore caught a 12-yard touchdown pass on fade route to make it 21-12.
South’s special teams woes so altered matters that the Braves turned to a quick kicks by Stultz when punting was necessary.
Southport (2-3, 2-2) pushed its lead to 28-12 on a 7-yard Nelson run in the third quarter. The Braves would not get its deficit under 10 again, but it was a wild ride to the end.
After Nelson’s touchdown, a combined 45 points were scored in the final 18 minutes of action. There were Miller’s trio of touchdowns – the first a 27-yarder on a long fade route, the second a 17-yarder, the third a 67-yarder where Miller serpentined his way through Southport tacklers and then jetted away from them.
On Southport’s side, they had a 23-yard touchdown pass, a 1-yard run and a 50-yard kick return on an onside kick that was fielded on a sprint by Mitchell Unversaw, who had nothing but daylight in front of him as South pursued the ball.
South hosts Columbus North, who clinched the Conference Indiana championship on Friday with a win over Bloomington South, next Friday at Bob Clements Field. Then South gets a week off before Class 5A No. 1 Cathedral visits Terre Haute in the sectional.
“You just want an opportunity to play somebody. We’re going to let it hang out [in the next two games] and see where we’re at,” Herrin said.
Terre Haute South 0 12 3 21 - 36
Southport 7 14 8 21 - 50
S – Turk Faitele 3 run (Angel Castillo kick), 1:16 1Q.
THS – Josh Cottee run (kick blocked), 8:41 2Q.
S – Gage Nelson 57 run (Castillo kick), 7:45 2Q.
THS – Tyler Vaughn 61 run (kick blocked), 6:04 2Q.
S – Carson Moore 12 pass from Zachary Shepherd (Castillo kick), 2:00 2Q.
S – Nelson 7 run (Brandon Riddle pass from Shepherd), 6:00 3Q.
THS – Ashton Hayne 31 FG, :24.7 3Q.
S – Moore 23 pass from Shepherd (Castillo kick), 8:59 4Q.
THS – Andrece Miller 27 pass from Caleb Stultz (Hayne kick), 6:11 4Q.
S – Donovan Hon 1 run (Castillo kick), 2:58 4Q.
THS – Miller 17 pass from Stultz (Hayne kick), 1:44 4Q.
S – Mitchell Unversaw 50 kick return (Castillo kick), 1:31 4Q.
THS – Miller 67 pass from Stultz (Hayne kick), 1:01 4Q.
THS S
First downs 26 29
Rush.-Yds. 47-442 44-387
Rec. Yds 197 257
C-A-I 12-24-0 19-29-2
Fumb/Lost 3-2 2-2
Pen/Yds. 5-36 4-42
Punts/Avg. 4-32 3-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - TH South: Vaughn 1-61, Jacob Rutledge 13-37, Stultz 8-32, Josh Cottee 5-26, Brayden Bender 1-(-7). Southport: Nelson 16-189, Hon 8-41, Faitele 7-37, Christian Vanvolkenburgh 1-4, Shepherd 2-(-12).
Passing - TH South: Stultz 18-34-0, 306. Southport: Shepherd 10-23-0, 142.
Receiving - TH South: Miller 9-203, James Mallory 9-98, Bender 1-5. Southport: Moore 7-89, Faitele 2-46, Mason Piatt 1-7.
Next - TH South (2-6, 1-3) hosts Columbus North and Southport (2-3, 2-2) plays at Bloomington North next Friday.
