First-game jitters on Week 1 of high school football? You’d better believe it. Terre Haute South and Evansville Central combined for 200 penalty yards, had far more physical and clock management mistakes than one would shoot for, and had more than one stoppage for cramping.
None of those maladies are unexpected in Week 1. What might have been unexpected from Class 4A No. 2 Central’s point of view was the prowess of the Braves. Terre Haute South used its offensive balance and experience in the trenches to defeat the Bears 28-12 at Bob Clements Field.
For South? This was the opportunity it’s been waiting for to serve notice that they will have a quality football team in 2019.
“It’s really exciting and I’m excited for how the year is going to play out. [Evansville Central] is a really good team and we beat them. We’re better,” said South offensive and defensive lineman Jason Swarens, who would score a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Bears away.
Allen Haire rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Braves. Josh Cottee added 84 yards on the ground. Quarterback Caleb Stultz threw for 165 yards and one touchdown.
For all of South’s offensive balance – 13 different Braves had the ball – the defense was also impressive. Central managed just 146 yards of total offense. The Braves got better as the game went along as they only allowed 11 yards in the second half with only one first down gained by the Bears after halftime.
“I can’t say enough about our defense. They were swarming to the ball. They have two great running backs who have a lot of speed and we held them. I’m very proud of what [the defense] did,” South coach Tim Herrin said.
Evansville Central broke through first, though in controversial fashion. Wide receiver Kyle Stewart pushed off in single coverage on a pass by Evansville quarterback Cameron Banks. The officials didn’t see it and Stewart raced 25 yards for the first touchdown of the game. South’s Brayden Bender blocked the extra point as the Bears led 6-0.
South answered immediately. A 53-yard run by Josh Cottee wiped away the irritation over the no-call and South ran behind a stout offensive line led by Jason Swarens and Griffin Comer at each tackle. Haire capped the series off with a nine-yard run up the middle and the Braves led 7-6. He deflected credit to South’s offensive line. Wise, given the dominance the all-senior line displayed.
“Our o-line is the heart of our offense,” Haire said. “Everyone got the push and the o-line got good blocks.”
South had more of the same to start the second quarter. Haire and Cottee ran the ball effectively and Stultz mixed in some well-timed passes. An 81-yard drive was finished off by a one-yard James Mallory touchdown catch to put South up 14-6.
Evansville Central answered with a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass from Banks to Tre’Jon Evans with 3:40 left in the second quarter, but South had a chance to answer in the waning seconds of the half. Haire actually scored, but his touchdown was taken off the board due to holding. As South tried to get back to the end zone, it ran out of time at its own 8-yard line. A costly missed opportunity to build on what turned out to be a 14-12 halftime lead for the Braves.
“We had some drives where we shot ourselves in the foot. Penalties, dropped balls, an interception, but I thought our kids did a good job keeping their composure to keep making plays,” Herrin said.
That clock management miscue ultimately didn’t hurt the Braves in the end. South made a big defensive play on Evansville Central’s first second-half drive as Swarens recovered a Banks fumble when the Bears went for it on 4th-and-inches from their own 35. Given the field position gift, South didn’t waste it. On the fifth play of their drive, Haire scored again, this time from five yards out to put South up 21-12.
In the fourth quarter, South put the exclamation point on the game. As Banks was in the process of being sacked by Levon Warrington, he lost the ball deep in Central territory. Swarens – who had earlier “scored” a touchdown on an illegal pass when he was inadvertently thrown to by an under-pressure Stultz – picked up the loose ball at the Central 13 and rumbled into the end zone for a fumble recovery touchdown that put a stake into the heart of the Bears. Appropriate, too, given that Evansville Central’s denouement came at the hands of the defense.
Swarens won the IHSAA state title in the shot put in June, but scoring a touchdown is high on the personal highlight list.
“Once I got the ball, I really didn’t think about it and it just happened, but everyone said my eyes were really big and I was determined to get that touchdown,” Swarens said. “It’s pretty big to score a touchdown. Not as big as state, but it’s second on the list.”
South (1-0) goes down to Evansville next Friday as it plays at Harrison.
“It’s only one game. We have to win the rest of them,” Swarens said. “It’s big [to beat Evansville Central]. We know we can make it far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.