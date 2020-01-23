South senior shows persistence on, off mat

A promising high school wrestling career was nearly thwarted nine years ago because of a wardrobe issue.
But Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike is nothing if not persistent — which he’s shown in another endeavor too — and his work ethic triumphed over a temporary problem with self-image.
“I started wrestling in third grade,” McPike said recently, “but I quit because I was fat and I didn’t want to wear a singlet.”
Currently ranked 11th in the state at 182 pounds — one of two ranked Braves, along with 11th-ranked 220-pounder Josh Howell — McPike is definitely not fat now. He’s lost just once this year, and a week ago he battled through illness to win the Conference Indiana championship at that weight class.
“I started working out,” McPike said in looking back a few years, “and I started wrestling again. It took a lot of maturity [to get to where I am today].”
“He was a little chubby guy,” coach Gabe Cook agreed. “He just worked really hard . . . he loves to wrestle.
“He’s a perfect example of delayed gratification,” the coach added, and that statement could apply to more than just wrestling.
Before McPike became a wrestler, he became a Boy Scout.
“I starting [in scouting] in first grade,” he said. “It gives you an opportunity to get outside, when most kids in the city wouldn’t have an opportunity to get outside.”
In the past year, McPike has become an Eagle Scout, which required months of planning and organizing a project for his church and then helping direct and execute its final steps.
Now McPike can concentrate on his last few weeks on the mat for the Braves. After going through a series of second-place finishes last winter — at the Conference tournament, at the sectional and at the regional — he’s ready to get healthy and start the postseason process one last time.
“I lost at the semistate [last year],” he said. “This year I want to win the state title.” If the path to that goal includes a rematch with Noah White of Columbus East and a change to avenge that one loss, so much the better.
“He’s just got to keep looking for areas of improvement,” Cook said.
And the return to good health, which he demonstrated in a first-period pin Wednesday in a match against Terre Haute North, won’t hurt his chances either.
“He’s been wrestling with bronchitis, and they finally figured that out,” Cook said. “He’s been wrestling on an empty gas tank all January. He’s finally feeling like himself now.”
Scouting and wrestling have taught him a lot of the same lessons, McPike concluded.
“They both teach you sportsmanship and being there for your guys,” he said.
