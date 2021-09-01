South senior is already 'one of the greats'

Courtney Jones was the only one of the group in uniform Saturday when Terre Haute South honored its Golden Anniversary high school volleyball team, and the hard-hitting senior greeted the honor with her usual smile.
“It feels great to be one of the greats,” she said, and her play a few minutes later against Evansville Memorial was an indication of why she was considered “one of the greats.”
Jones was sorry she didn’t get to meet Caitlyn Newton at the affair — “Her jersey’s hanging up there,” she gestured toward the north wall of South’s gym — but Newton was busy earning Most Valuable Player honors in a tournament at Purdue that day. She was happy about meeting Katelyn Bishop Harrison, though, but not because Bishop had been Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
“She’s the coach at Belmont,” the Lipscomb-bound Jones said excitedly. “That’s not very far from [Lipscomb, in Nashville, Tenn.]. We’re gonna play them!”
Jones claimed she felt a little pressure when the match with Memorial started, but it didn’t show. She racked up 18 kills in three sets — that included a few plays off when she suffered a bloody nose — which left her 10 away from becoming South’s all-time leader in that statistic: more than Bishop, or Kristen Seaton, or Lauren Ditteon or even Newton.
Yes, one of the greats for sure.
“Courtney’s such a smart player, and she’s improving her game every day,” coach Libbi Fougerousse said. “I’m anxious to watch her grow as a player these next two months, and as much as I’m going to hate to lose her, I’m really excited for her to further her academic and athletic career at Lipscomb.”
Jones’ older sister Caroline was a slugger on South’s softball team for four seasons, but Courtney never picked up the bug to play that sport.
“Softball was always really boring for me,” she said. “I was an outfielder when I was younger, and it didn’t feel like anything was going on.”
Volleyball, a sport Jones started playing in second grade, was just the opposite. As a player who also plays defense in the back row while attacking from the front row — and often from the back row too — there’s no time for boredom to creep in. People watching her play aren’t usually bored either.
Excitement is just part of the fun, though, Jones indicated.
“I like the team atmosphere,” she said. “I play with my friends, and I make relationships with the underclassmen that I wouldn’t have otherwise.”
“Courtney is such a positive influence on the game and her teammates,” Fougerousse said. “It’s no secret that she makes us better, but she’s also a great teammate.
“She encourages her teammates and helps guide the young players on the floor. I’ve been really impressed and proud of Courtney in the last few weeks with her leadership,” the coach continued.
“I’m trying to be more of a leader,” Jones said. “I’m one of the captains, with Emma Hopper, and since I’m a senior, people look up to me. If I’m down, that’s a bad example.”
With Jones helping inspire their efforts, the hustling Braves have earned a top-10 ranking among the Class 4A high school volleyball teams in Indiana.
“I think the season is going really good,” Jones said. “Being No. 10 in 4A is really great for us. We’re finally getting the recognition we deserve.”
South has already won a key Conference Indiana match and should be in contention for a conference championship. After that is postseason play, in a sectional dominated almost 20 years — until last fall — by Avon but a tournament that might include at least five 20-win teams (the Braves, the Orioles, defending champion Brownsburg, Terre Haute North and Plainfield being the others).
Asked about her goals, Jones said, “It would be awesome for our team to win the sectional, and then if I could win in track [she’s also a top sprinter and one of the best hurdlers in the state] . . . it would nice to be a winner in both my sports.”
