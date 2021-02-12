This weekend is nothing new for Haley Sakbun, and perhaps just the start of big things for Demme Hancewicz and Lyric Irish.
But for Macey Mong, Terre Haute South's fourth participant in Friday's state swimming preliminaries at the IUPUI Natatorium, it's a very big deal, and her three teammates will do their best to assure she has a good experience.
All four Braves compete as their team's 400 freestyle relay — Hancewicz, followed by Mong, Irish and Sakbun — while Sakbun has also qualified as an individual by winning the 100 and 200 freestyle events at last weekend's Plainfield Sectional. The relay team placed second in a close sectional finish, but its time was good enough to fill one of the extra spots.
"I was super excited that the relay got pulled in," South coach Emily Marrs said this week. "They've had this goal since the beginning of the season and they're so, so excited for the chance to compete."
The preliminary swims Friday have a new format, thanks to COVID-19. Competitors from the odd-numbered sectionals will compete at noon — the Plainfield Sectional is No. 11 — while the even-numbered sectional competitors compete at 5:30 p.m. All finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The top eight swimmers or relay teams will be in Saturday's finals racing for first place, while the entrants that place ninth through 16th on Friday will be in consolation swims on Saturday. Sakbun is seeded 20th in the 100 and 24th in the 200, while the relay team is also seeded 24th.
Still just a junior, Sakbun is making her third straight trip to the finals in the 200 — her best finish was 12th her freshman year — and was on two state-finals relay teams as a freshman.
The past two years she also made it to the state meet in the 500 freestyle, finishing 13th two years ago, but switched to the shorter race this year. She is close to the school record in the 100 freestyle and may have to beat that mark — held by her older sister Apsara, currently swimming at Ball State — to get to compete on Saturday.
Even if Haley breaks her sister's record this week, she might not be able to beat her in the pool, she indicated this week. "In the races I used to beat her in, she beats me now," she said of Apsara.
But the younger Sakbun is glad to be swimming the shorter race this weekend.
"[The 100 freestyle] is a lot easier than the 500," she said. "You can't be as scared to go all out and get crazy." That, she added, is what she learned from her previous trips — and will advise her teammates this week. "Never hold back," Sakbun said. "When you do, you mess up your race."
Hancewicz and Irish are freshmen, veterans of state-finals meets with the Terre Haute Torpedoes, but obviously in the high school finals for the first time.
"I'm excited to swim against older people [instead of age-group competition]," Hancewicz said this week. "It's a little bit more challenging . . . I'm so proud of us being able to make it to state."
Both freshmen hope and plan to make the state finals in their individual events in the future (50 freestyle and individual medley for Hancewicz, butterfly and 100 freestyle for Irish) but they have goals for this weekend.
"If we all swim our best 100, we could make it back [for Saturday's finals]," Hancewicz said.
Irish's goal, she said, is "hopefully getting a better time for our last swims with our senior."
That senior would be Mong, one of the most improved swimmers on South's team and a first-time state-finals competitor.
"She's really had a breakthrough her junior and senior seasons," Marrs said of Mong.
"It's been amazing, seeing my team change and evolve for four years," Mong said. "I've watched these amazing women, and it's been so motivating.
"I've just had state in my vision. I've been dreaming about going since my freshman year," she added. "I'm so glad it came true."
Mong's statement "gave me chills," Marrs said, and she's hopeful for a good weekend.
"[The relay team was] two seconds off the school record [in the sectional]," the coach said, "and they have an opportunity to break it. They're all pretty motivated, so they're definitely capable of dropping times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.