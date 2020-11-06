In an epic Class A Sectional 45 championship contest, South Putnam rallied past Parke Heritage to earn a 43-40 victory in a slugfest that took over three hours to complete.
Parke Heritage led for much of the contest, including a 21-14 halftime lead. The Wolves lead was 33-21 entering the final quarter.
That’s when the Eagles roared back. By the 8:35 mark, South Putnam led 36-33, only to have the Wolves answer back with their own touchdown, a Riley Ferguson touchdown reception, with just over a minute later.
The contest was decided when the Eagles scored with 5:46 left to make it 43-40 via a Luke Switzer touchdown run.
Unbeaten South Putnam (12-0) advanced to play Covenant Christian in the regional. Parke Heritage ended its season with a 6-2 record.
For the full game report, please see Tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.