Uneasy lay the crown on the head of a team trying to win its first game.
That was the case for Avon against Terre Haute South Saturday for a late afternoon matinee. Though the Orioles led by 11 early in the fourth quarter, they were missing free throws and watching Zayvion Baker try to steal their thunder with one 3-point make after another.
In the end? Avon held on for a 64-61 victory against a game Braves team that was nonetheless disappointed in the loss.
“We fought hard and came up short. A tough loss for us,” South coach Maynard Lewis said.
Baker put on a show as he led South (3-4) with 23 points, including 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range. Kyle Cottee added 15 points. South had more field goals made, more 3-point field goals made and more rebounds than Avon, but the Orioles shot a slightly better percentage and, after a brief bit of nerves, they made their free throws in crunch time.
South is playing short-handed. Jude McCoskey, Dontarious Alvarez and Arnick Shouse were all out of action. That left just seven Braves from the varsity roster to play.
“We don’t make excuses. It’s just part of the grind of the season,” Lewis said.
Both teams were desperate to move in a positive direction. South wanted to wash away the sting of a 20-point loss to Evansville North on Friday. Avon hasn’t won at all.
The biggest lead either team enjoyed in an air-tight first half was five points. Once South wiped out Avon’s early lead, it was a one-possession game from the 4:38 mark of the first quarter to halftime.
Both teams played the same style. Drive-and-kick to the perimeter, mainly. With a few cuts thrown in for good measure. At times, both were effective from 3-point range in the first half. South was 5-for-11 from 3-point range before the half, Avon was 5-for-13.
Given that? It stood to reason that the lead changed hands 10 times and there were two ties in the first half, eight lead changes in the second quarter alone. South had a 29-28 halftime advantage.
Avon (1-3) broke the deadlock by getting into South’s tight zone defense. Jordan Lomax camped out in the lane and made life difficult for the Braves. The 6-foot-2 guard scored nine in the third quarter as Avon broke away to take a 42-35 lead.
Then Moore, who was an all-purpose headache for the Braves all game long, got going. He scored the first seven points of the fourth period to put Avon ahead 49-38. Moore would score 30 points, converting 11 of his 15 shots.
South did not give in. The Braves chipped away, especially with some long 3-point makes. Combined with a period where Avon missed three of five at the line? South closed the gap to 55-52 with 1:48 left.
Avon identified a free throw shooter – Nick Walker – who erased the Orioles’ struggles at the stripe as he made the final eight free throw attempts for Avon, but the Orioles still weren’t safe.
They appeared to be when Amariyae Wilson had a shot blocked with 40 seconds left. Walker made a pair of free throws to make it 58-52 with just 34.7 seconds left.
But Baker single-handedly kept South in the contest. He answered each of Walker’s free throws with a 3-point make. Two of them were from extreme long range, another was on a guarded lean-in heave. With 2.6 seconds left? South was down by just a point and if it could force an Avon turnover on the inbounds pass? The Braves had a chance.
Alas, South fouled off the ball before the inbounds pass was thrown. Walker was the player fouled and he clinched the Orioles’ first win at the free throw line.
The Braves next host South Vermillion on Friday.
“It’s good to play hard throughout the Avon. We got back on-track. We didn’t look very good yesterday against Evansville North. I thought we played Terre Haute South basketball today, but came up short. Certainly, we have momentum going in the right direction and we look forward to South Vermillion,” Lewis said.
AVON (64) – Lomax 4-9 6-7 14, Pepper 1-6 1-2 3, Walker 1-3 6-6 9, Eck 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 11-15 3-5 30, Collier 1-3 1-2 4, Chavis 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Bethley 0-0 2-2 2. 19-40 FG, 19-24 FT, 64 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (61) – Cottee 4-9 5-6 15, Baker 7-12 4-5 23, A. Wilson 3-8 1-2 9, Rowe 2-4 0-1 4, Mahurin 3-7 0-0 8, Schneider 1-1 0-0 2, T.J. Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. 20-43 FG, 10-14 FT, 61 TP.
Avon=13=15=14=22=-=64
Terre Haute South=16=13=9=23=-=61
3-point goals - A 7-19 (Moore 5-8, Walker 1-3, Collier 1-3, Pepper 0-3, Lomax 0-1, Gray 0-1); THS 10-21 (Baker 5-8, Mahurin 2-6, Cottee 2-4, A. Wilson 1-3). Rebounds - A 21 (Moore 5); THS 24 (A. Wilson 9). Steals - A 3 (Lomax 2); THS 1 (A. Wilson). Blocks - A 3 (Lomax 2); THS 0. Turnovers - A 4, THS 7. Total fouls - A 15, THS 16. Fouled out - Mahurin. Technical fouls – Eck; Mahurin.
JV – Avon 59 (Allie 12), TH South 30 (Turner 7).
Next - TH South (3-4) hosts South Vermillion on Friday. Avon (1-3) plays at Brownsburg on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.