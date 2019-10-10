Conference championship hopes are on the line in at least two Wabash Valley high school football games tonight.
In the Conference Indiana race, Terre Haute South is one of four teams with 2-1 conference records and Bloomington South is lurking at 3-2 with its conference season ended. That means everybody but Terre Haute North is in contention, so Southport at South tonight is obviously an important game.
Just as important is the Little Illini Conference battle at Olney, where the orange-and-black Tigers are sure to win tonight (same colors, same nickname) when Paris comes to town.
Those are the highlights. There could also be some lowlights this week.
Game by game:
• Southport (5-2, 2-1 Conference Indiana) at Terre Haute South (5-2, 2-1), 7 p.m. — To a man the Braves feel they can use last Friday's hard-to-describe, frustrating setback as motivation for the rest of the season. That would be helpful tonight, although the Cardinals might not be quite as good as they were the last few years when Eddie Schott was flinging the ball around.
• Indianapolis Chatard (6-1) at Terre Haute North (2-5), 7 p.m. — Tempting to say the Trojans are the best team on North's schedule, except that the team that beat Chatard, Indianapolis Cathedral, is a potential sectional opponent for the Patriots (or the Braves).
• West Vigo (4-3, 1-3 WIC West) at Sullivan (4-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — These two seem to be trending in opposite directions, but this rivalry might inspire the Vikings. Should be a fun game.
• Northview (5-2, 4-0 WIC West) at South Putnam (4-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — Knights looking to wrap up half of a conference title, then make the ride to Trafalgar that everyone in the WIC enjoys to try to get the whole thing.
• South Vermillion (4-3, 3-2 Wabash River Conference) at Seeger (5-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. — Another potential highlight on this schedule. The Wildcats haven't lost to any bad teams, but coach Herb King's Patriots haven't lost to anybody in more than a month. Take the over.
• Riverton Parke (3-4, 1-4 WRC) at Parke Heritage (6-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. — Panthers have won two in a row, although not against teams this good. Wolves could let down after suffering their first loss, but probably won't. If you're attending, allow for Covered Bridge Festival traffic.
• North Vermillion (6-1, 5-0 WRC) at Fountain Central (0-7, 0-5), 7 p.m. — This was a tremendous game last year. Don't expect the same this time.
• Attica (4-3) at North Central (1-6), 7 p.m. — The Red Ramblers have lost two straight and the Thunderbirds had a great start last week, but numbers and experience are on the side of the visitors.
• Linton (6-1) at Eastern Greene (0-7), 7 p.m. — Eastern and Fountain Central should play each other in the What-Went-Wrong Bowl. The problem for the Thunderbirds is that they're close enough to Linton that the Miners won't take them lightly.
• Dugger Union (0-4) at Tindley (6-0), 7 p.m. — Honestly not sure if this game will be played.
I I I
In Illinois:
• Paris (5-1, 4-1 Little Illini Conference) at Olney (5-1, 5-0), 7 p.m. CDT — Olney virtually clinches the LIC championship with a win, but Paris thinks the league should still belong to its Tigers. Should be a great game, with the winner punching a playoff ticket.
• Red Hill (1-5, 0-5 LIC) at Marshall (2-4, 2-3), 7 p.m. CDT — The Salukis also fell off the map rather quickly, but did beat OPH last week for a nonconference win. Revenge could work for the Lions.
• Lawrenceville (1-5, 1-5 LIC) at Robinson (2-4, 2-3), 7 p.m. CDT — The Maroons are much improved, just not very lucky. The Indians appear to be more dangerous than that record indicates, however.
• South Newton (Ind.) (0-7) at Casey (3-3), 7 p.m. CDT — The Rebels, coached by former Riverton Parke Panther Brad Bevis, have not been very competitive this season, and the Warriors still have playoff hopes to sustain.
• Nokomis (4-2) at Martinsville (2-4), 7 p.m. CDT — The gutsy little Bluestreaks have been a great story this season, but they're underdogs tonight.
• Westville (2-4) vs. OPH (0-6) at Palestine, 7 p.m. CDT — And Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville is yet another mystery team this year in the Fountain Central-Eastern Greene mode.
