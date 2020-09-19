No Terre Haute South golfer took medalist honors — Terre Haute North senior Nikki Bonilla accomplished that for the second time in three years — but five female Braves placed in the top 10 scores to win the IHSAA Northview Sectional team championship Saturday at Forest Park.
Led by senior Sophie Boyll's runner-up score of 79 (one stroke behind Bonilla's 78), the Braves combined for a 336. Defending sectional champion Northview (348) and North (373) rounded out the top three. South has captured three of the last four sectional crowns.
Northview junior Brooklee Bussing, the 2019 sectional medalist with a 77, fired an 80 this time to finish third.
South, Northview and North as well as the top three individuals not on those teams — Greencastle's Molly Ramey (84), South Putnam's Alex Steffy (95) and Clay City's Zoey Hopkins (95) — will move on to the Roncalli Regional next Saturday at Smock Golf Course in Indianapolis. Steffy and Hopkins needed extra holes Saturday to break a tie with two other golfers at 95 to determine who advances.
Only South's top four scores counted toward the team total. But all five of its golfers beat 95, which demonstrated the depth of its 2020 squad. The Braves entered with a 12-1 match record, but coach Cara Stuckey said this was their best performance of the season.
"Our two other two seniors [Abi Haller at 85 and Avery Kerr at 88] coming in with such good scores at the No. 3 and 4 positions was the deciding factor today," insisted Stuckey, who already expected Boyll and junior Grace Kidwell (tied for fourth at 84) to battle for medalist honors.
Meanwhile, Northview's top two of Bussing and Karsyn Kikta (tied for fourth at 84) were almost even with the Boyll-Kidwell duo. But the rest of the Knights didn't provide enough depth to keep up with South.
"I thought, for the most part, we played pretty well, considering the cold and windy conditions this morning," Northview coach Josh Trout told the Tribune-Star. "Brooklee's score of 80 was pretty good, considering the weather."
Still, Trout made sure to emphasize that the Braves showed which team was best Saturday.
"They played very well," he mentioned. "They played a very good round of golf team-wise."
From the North perspective, it doesn't take a math genius to figure out that if Bonilla shot a 78 and the team totaled 373 (37 strokes behind South and 25 behind Northview), maybe the rest of the Patriots ... well, let coach Brent Mier explain his assessment.
"If the name of the game is 'survive and advance' in the preseason, then I guess that's what we did as a team," he said. "We were just a little off as a team all day, with the exception of Nikki.
"Nikki saved us today with her round. She was consistent from tee to green all day and was really good with her short game. She won this sectional [individually] as a sophomore and set that goal for herself this year before the season started. That's a little unusual for her to set an individual goal because she is so team-oriented, but I'm really happy for her. It's been a pleasure to coach her during her time here at North."
Stuckey also offered praise where it was due.
"I'm really happy for our seniors and our upperclassmen for the type of year that it's been and for the way they came out here and played with the confidence to get the victory today," she pointed out.
Stuckey acknowledged that getting out of next Saturday's regional will be much more difficult. Other sectionals feeding into it are Attica, Brownsburg, Franklin Community, Guerin Catholic and Madison Consolidated.
"We've already played [Smock] a couple times and we're familiar with the course," she said. "We know it's a tough course, but hopefully the third time around will be our best score."
