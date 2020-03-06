Terre Haute South High School came in to its boys basketball sectional semifinal with the perfect game plan to deal with Class 4A No. 9-ranked Brownsburg.
The problem was that the Braves were only able to execute it at one end of the floor.
South was able to slow down Brownsburg enough to stay in the game, but the Braves couldn’t make the other end of the equation work because they couldn’t produce much of anything from their second-half possessions. South scored on just one of its 11 third-quarter possessions, allowing Brownsburg to do just enough to build a double-digit cushion and gradually pull away for a 44-29 win in the 4A Mooresville Sectional on Friday night in Curry Center.
Despite the loss, South coach Maynard Lewis was pleased with the effort the Braves had given him as they closed out a difficult season.
“Our kids really fought hard, listened to the coaches and really executed the game plan,” Lewis said.
“I think it frustrated [Brownsburg] to not be able to run like they normally do. Our shots just didn’t fall at the right time, but I’m not going to focus on the negative.
“I want to focus on the positive, and that’s the leadership of our seniors. They were so locked in, and they’ve been essential to our program with their leadership and the way they fight and grind. They didn’t let any of their teammates quit, and I’m just so proud of those guys.”
The Braves (8-18) did manage to hold Brownsburg (20-4) to its fourth-lowest output of the season by working the ball around and waiting for a good shot. For 15 minutes, South did it flawlessly, but the tide began to turn when the Braves were called for a five-second violation while trailing by four near the end of the half, preventing them from holding for the final shot.
Instead of going into the locker room down two or four points, the Braves were down six points with the knowledge that the five-second call would be made, a combination that was welcome relief for Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch.
“[South] had a good game plan to try to spread us out,” Lynch said. “They made it a very deliberate game, and our kids were really good defensively and a little impatient offensively. This was not an easy game to play.”
The Bulldogs’ frustrations were evident, as they had nearly as many turnovers (six) as they did field goals (nine) in the first half, giving South reason to hope that it could pull off the stunner. However, Malek Edmonds eventually took over the game with 18 points inside for Brownsburg, giving it the distance needed to shake the Braves.
“We wanted to limit their possessions because they’re a bit more athletic than us and longer,” South senior Griffin Comer said. “We wanted to keep the score low and play good defense. Things didn’t go our way, but we fought hard until the end, and that’s all that you can ask for.”
That was how Lewis wanted to view the end of his team’s season as well. The Braves ended the season with three consecutive defeats, but Lewis was more concerned with the character that seniors Comer, Cordell Hanes, Daonta Wade and Kapil Reddy showed at the end of their high school careers.
“I’m happy that I was able to coach them,” Lewis said. “If you look at these seniors, they’re going on to bigger and better things, and I have full confidence that when we look at them five to seven years from now, they’ll be in the professional world and doing great things in life. We look at wins and losses on the basketball court, but we want to credit people who are heading down the right roads in life.
“They’re winners.”
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (29) — Reddy 1-2 0-0 2, J.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, Apholone 0-2 3-7 3, Turner 0-4 0-0 0, Cortez Hanes 3-3 2-3 8, Cordell Hanes 4-10 0-0 10, Comer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-31 FG, 5-10 FT, 29 TP.
BROWNSBURG (44) – P.Thomas 2-9 0-0 5, McGowan 1-2 2-2 4, Edmonds 9-14 0-0 18, Lucas 3-8 0-0 7, Lacey 3-3 1-2 7, Lackey 1-2 0-0 3, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-38 FG, 3-4 FT, 44 TP.
TH South 8 5 3 13 — 29
Brownsburg 8 13 8 15 — 44
3-point shooting — TH South 2-11 (Wilson 0-1, Turner 0-3, Cord. Hanes 2-5, Thomas 0-2), Brownsburg 3-9 (Thomas 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Lackey 1-2, Edmonds 0-1). Rebounds — TH South 12 (Cord. Hanes 5), Brownsburg 22 (Lacey 4). Steals — TH South 4 (Wilson 2), Brownsburg 5 (P.Thomas). Turnovers — TH South 12, Brownsburg 10. Total fouls — TH South 8, Brownsburg 12. Fouled out — none.
Next — South finished 8-18. Brownsburg (20-4) plays for the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional tonight.
