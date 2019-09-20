It happens every fall.
Like clockwork, coach Cara Stuckey's Terre Haute South girls high school golf team gets better week by week and enters postseason play clicking on all cylinders, and Monday's comfortable second-place finish at the Conference Indiana tournament would seem to indicate that nothing has changed this season.
That's probably not good news for the other nine teams at today's sectional at Forest Park, where the Braves are defending champions and apparently 2019 favorites. First tee-off times are 9 a.m.
The potential spoiler for the Braves and their quest for a big trophy is host Northview. Coach Josh Trout's team might be a little deeper than the Braves, in fact, and is playing on its home course.
Whatever the finishing order, those two teams appear safe in planning for regional play at Smock Golf Course in southern Indianapolis on Sept. 28. Three teams advance to that tournament, along with the girls from non-advancing teams who shoot the three best sectional scores.
Normally the no-brainer third team to move on is Terre Haute North, and coach Brent Mier's squad — sectional runner-up to the Braves by just four shots a year ago, in fact — has a pretty good chance to do so. But an illness has robbed the Patriots of one of their top two players — they were sixth in the conference meet this week — and North might not be at full strength today.
That could leave the door open for one of the other seven teams — Clay City, Cloverdale, Greencastle, Parke Heritage, South Putnam, South Vermillion or West Vigo — to challenge for that third spot. If West Vigo doesn't challenge for a regional berth, the Vikings still have a goal to shoot for: after breaking 200 in at least one 9-hole match this season, they could knock as many as 100 strokes off their 2018 sectional score.
Teams from Linton and Sullivan compete today at the Country Club of Old Vincennes.
