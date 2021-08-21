South girls tie Southport, boys lose by goal in soccer

In Terre Haute South High School's two varsity soccer matches against visiting Southport on Saturday, the Braves scored one goal.
Total, not one in each game.
That doesn't mean the Braves played poorly for all 160 minutes (80 minutes in each match), but both head coaches would like to see their offense's finish around the opponent's net more efficiently.
The South and Southport girls completed a 0-0 tie in Conference Indiana morning action Saturday, then South's boys took a 1-0 lead before a pair of late first-half goals by Southport led to a 2-1 loss under the hot afternoon sun.
"What was good about our team is we started out really weak, but in the second half, we played like a totally different, much stronger team," South girls coach Courtney Hubbard told the Tribune-Star.
In the second half, the home squad played more aggressively on offense but was unable to punch one into the opposing net.
"We were constantly attacking," Hubbard said. "We had the ball in front of the goal and we just couldn't finish."
In the future, she continued, she'll advise her girls "to come out strong at the start of the match."
The Braves' goalkeeper, senior Aiya Vaughn, ended up with five saves without allowing a goal to provide a bright spot for the home fans.
In the boys clash, sophomore forward Talon Carton broke loose with the ball on the left side and crossed over to open teammate Nick Doll, a senior midfielder who booted the ball into the right side of the net to give South a 1-0 lead with 29:12 left in the first half.
"We were looking to get back into playing unselfishly like we had the last two years," South boys coach John Stephens explained about the goal. "And that was a really good start to it. We're looking to get our offense working together."
But consecutive goals by Johnny Thang and Albert Thang, within 1 minute and 3 seconds of each other, put the visitors ahead to stay at 2-1. To his credit, South goalkeeper Oscar Vega did not permit a ball to get past him in the second half.
South's cause was not helped by a knee injury suffered by junior midfielder Mason Ham in the first half. The nature of his injury and his status for future games was not known Saturday afternoon. Before Doll found the net Saturday, Ham had tallied the Braves' only goal in two previous matchups this season.
"We had a bit of a breakdown," Stephens pointed out. "We weren't switching the fields well enough. And when Mason got hurt in the first half — a lot of the attack goes through him — we had to figure out on the fly how we were going to get our offense going again without him in there. That hurt our offense some."
Stephens did praise his mostly new defense, which includes three sophomore starters and Vega starting this season for the first time.
"I thought today, they took a huge step in that [positive] direction," the Braves' coach mentioned. "We had a letdown for about two minutes [when Southport's goals occurred] . . . but defensively I thought we did a really good job of controlling the back line and controlling the back field.
"We're going to get there. This was good experience for them. . . . I have high hopes for this team. It'll be possible to win this conference with a loss or two."
