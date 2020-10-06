Host Terre Haute South was more aggressive and quicker to the ball Tuesday night in girls high school soccer, the result being a 3-0 victory over Martinsville in the first match of the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional.
“More aggressive than Martinsville” is the key part of that sentence because it doesn’t get used often, particularly in girls sports. But the smaller — and much quicker — Braves were firmly in control of the match after its first few minutes.
Despite that, the score was just 1-0 at halftime, leaving the Artesians with a chance to steal the match. Was there concern at that point?
“We just regrouped at halftime,” said coach Courtney Hubbard, “and talked about things we needed to do . . . and Martinsville’s goalkeeper [Dakota Meadows] was really good.”
“We knew we were gonna eventually hit,” said senior midfielder Natalie Morris. “Our philosophy is keep shooting until we start hitting . . . and our goalie [Brooke Ireland] was phenomenal. She does a great job every game.”
(Morris was also a shooting guard in basketball at one time, by the way.)
The match’s first few minutes were even, with the Artesians even getting two of its first three shots (although not particularly dangerous ones). Then South’s Avery Pommier made some forays down the left flank and took shots that had Meadows going to her knees to save them.
That seemed to loosen the Braves up, and slightly before the midpoint of the first period Kendall Austin played the ball ahead to Morris. Morris shot and Meadows went down again, but this time the ball bounced up and over her outstretched arms to put the Braves ahead.
Martinsville had a chance to score in the 22nd minute on a cross by Charlotte Mason, and got a free kick in the 34th minute, but Ireland and her teammates didn’t seem worried. And after an even start to the second period, the Braves took over.
In about a three-minute stretch beginning in the 11th minute, the Braves put constant pressure on their visitors. Milla McFarland had a shot blocked out of bounds and Pommier stole a goal kick only to shoot wide.
Finally, in the 21st minute, the Braves widened the margin. A rare foul by the Artesians — “Pretty unusual for us to have more fouls than Martinsville,” noted Hubbard, a veteran of some South-Martinsville matches in which that wasn’t the case — set up a free kick taken by Pommier, and Morris came out of the scrum in front of the net with her second goal.
Four minutes later, the roles were reversed as Morris played the ball ahead to Pommier for the third goal of the match.
“We definitely dominated the middle of the field,” said Morris, who probably had more possession time than any other player in the match. “We’ve been working hard, we have momentum, and this is going to give us confidence going in [to Thursday’s semifinal match].
“We all fought really hard, we definitely possessed better, and we’re looking forward to doing that again on Thursday.”
The Braves will play Bloomington North on Thursday in a match that will begin later than originally scheduled. Bus problems in Bloomington will prevent the opener that night between Terre Haute North and Bloomington South to be played at 6 p.m. instead of at 5.
The Braves lost 3-2 to the Cougars during the regular season. “It was a really even game,” Hubbard recalled. “Hopefully we can compete hard again.”
