For the first time since 2016, all three high schools were able to compete in the Vigo County swimming championships — which in recent years had been Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South — this time Thursday evening inside the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
In the boys competition, Terre Haute North defeated Terre Haute South and West Vigo in separate dual-meet scoring to win the Golden Anchor award. For girls, South outpointed North and West Vigo to claim the Golden Trident award.
“The boys were real strong today,” said Mike Williams, who coaches both North teams and mentioned that the Patriots posted plenty of personal records Thursday. “They’re about where I thought they would be, training-wise, for the season.”
The South girls were led by junior standout Haley Sakbun, who took first place in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and helped the Braves win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays from the anchor position.
“I am glad we’ve had a swim season this year, even with COVID-19,” Sakbun told the Tribune-Star. “We haven’t had a lot of practices. My times haven’t been too good, but I’m happy with where I’m at this season under the circumstances.”
Regarding the county team title?
“I’m so happy,” emphasized Sakbun, a 2019 and 2020 state finalist who has narrowed her collegiate choices down to three schools. “I love my team so much. I’m very proud of all the girls and how well they’re doing.”
Freshman Demme Hanciewicz also won two races for the Braves — 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke — while helping Sakbun with the same winning relay foursomes. Macey Mong was another freshman two-event winner — 50 and 100 freestyles — for South.
“We had better depth than we had last year,” South girls coach Emily Marrs pointed out. “Haley is a beast and we had some really good races from our freshman girls.”
For the North boys, senior Nate Gauer finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly while participating in the Patriots’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Also playing a big role was senior Troy Oberste-Vorth, who won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke while swimming a leg on the same triumphant relays as Gauer.
“This was such a team effort,” Williams noted. “Everybody depends on everybody else.”
Williams said his numbers [for competitors] are down a little for his boys and girls teams compared to last season, so that may have been a factor in his girls not retaining the Golden Trident.
“We’ve got a lot of gaps in the lineup,” he mentioned. “The one thing we’re lacking from last year is depth.”
Even with that lack of depth for North, South’s boys didn’t have enough depth of their own to catch up with the Patriots. But coach Cristina Elliott believes her boys are getting closer.
“We’ll take any advancement we can,” said Elliott, who added that she was glad to see West Vigo back in this meet. “It’s coming together for us.”
