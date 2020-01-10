The Terre Haute South Braves faced the visiting Royals of Hamilton Southeastern on the hardcourt Friday and a big name on the court was the Royals’ Sydney Parrish, a commit to the Oregon Ducks for women’s basketball.
Hamilton Southeastern ended up winning 74-24.
Braves Coach Will Staal knew going into this matchup that she would be a tough matchup for anyone of his girls to guard but knew they would be up for it as he already got to see her play when she was a freshman.
“She is one of the elite players in the nation. She passes the eye test, she passes the character test, she passes the skill test for Ms. Basketball. I firmly believe we just played Ms. Basketball,” said Staal.
Staal also believed that a matchup like this is good for the program to be able to improve as a program.
“We played hard and went up against some of the elite defenders and scorers in the state,” he said. “That is going to make us so much better.”
Parrish and the rest of the Royals showed that they are one of the better schools in the state for girls’ basketball. In the first quarter the Royals hit the first shot of the game and the Braves would answer with a shot of their own. Then the Royals would go on a 12-0 run and would be up 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Braves were unable to get the ball through the bottom of the net in the second quarter and the Royals were able to add 12 more points onto their lead resulting in a 32-8 game at the half in favor of the Royals. Parrish had 10 points going into the half but had to take 16 shots to be able to get those 10 points.
The second half Parrish would take over and showed what Oregon saw in her and why they wanted her to play for their program. She would finish with 33 points making 14 of 23 shots from the field and finish 5 of 8 from the free throw line. Staal knew she would make some all-star plays and that was what she would do in the second half.
“Our motto was: She is going to make some all-star plays and our job is to cut off the easy plays. We let her get some easy plays in the first half. Second half we cut off her easy plays, but she made some all-star plays. That’s just one of the elite basketball players,” he said.
The Royals started the game hot with that 12-0 run and they would not let off the pressure and continued to play their way of basketball leading to the 50 point deficit at the end of the game. The Braves may have lost the game by a lot of points, but they are very excited to face this Royals team at their arena next year.
“Talking with the girls in the locker room they are already excited for the return trip to Fishers this time next year,” Staal said.
Terre Haute South (7-9) will play host to Bloomington North this afternoon.
