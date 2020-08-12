Terre Haute South got a 40 from medalist Sophie Boyll in defeating visiting Greencastle 186-219 in girls high school golf Wednesday at Rea Park.
Terre Haute South 186, Greencastle 219
GREENCASTLE (219) — Molly Ramey 46, Ryleigh Tuttle 53, Kadence Shaner 58, Allison Scott 62.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (186) — Sophie Boyll 40, Grace Kidwell 42, Paige Childress 51, Abi Haller 53.
Next — South (2-0) plays Sullivan on Thursday at Sullivan Elks.
