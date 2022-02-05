South gets O going, but loses to taller Quakers

Mired in a losing skid that reached 12 games after Saturday afternoon's 77-68 setback to host Plainfield, Terre Haute South High School's boys basketball team did see some positives that give the Braves hope for the future.
Their point total was a season high and three players scored in double figures — reserve Zayvion Baker with 20 points, Kyle Cottee with 18 and Amariyae Wilson with 15. This was the first game back in a while for Baker, a sophomore guard who had missed time with an illness.
"I think we're a better team when he's on the court," South coach Maynard Lewis said of Baker.
And playing the much taller Quakers — who had the 6-foot-6 Cael Vanderbush, 6-5 Collin Schmidt, 6-2 Cameron Young and 6-1 Cooper Martin among their starting five — South outrebounded them 27-25.
But Lewis did not speak so kindly about the Braves' defense, although in fairness to Plainfield, its players shot the ball well when South did guard them and when South didn't guard them.
To explain, the Quakers went 30 for 50 from the field (60 percent) and 11 for 12 from the foul line (91.7 percent).
After a 4-4 start, the home team rattled off nine consecutive points — a baby hook by Martin, a two-handed dunk by Vanderbush, a reverse layup by Vanderbush and a 3-point goal by Grant Irwin — to pull ahead 13-4. Two Parker Mahurin treys helped cut South's deficit to 18-12 by the end of the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Schmidt padded Plainfield's cushion to 27-17 midway through the second period and a 3-pointer by Eli Ellis — the Quakers' fifth starter at 5-9 — boosted it to 30-19.
However, the Braves shot and rebounded well enough in the first half to leave doubt about the outcome going into the second half. They just couldn't stop Vanderbush, who posted his second, third and fourth slams of the contest in the final 16 minutes.
A tight end who has committed to the University of Iowa's football team for the fall of 2022, Vanderbush finished with 22 points on the strength of 10-for-15 marksmanship from the field. Schmidt tallied 11 points and Ellis and sub Garrett Irwin added 10 apiece.
By the way, even after Cael Vanderbush takes his gridiron talents to Iowa, there will be another Vanderbush on Plainfield's varsity rosters to worry about. That would be 6-4 sophomore Caden Vanderbush, Cael's younger brother, who contributed four points in limited varsity minutes Saturday.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (68) — McCoskey 1-4 0-1 2, T.J. Wilson 2-2 0-1 4, Mahurin 2-4 0-0 6, A.Wilson 5-13 4-5 15, Cottee 6-12 5-7 18, Baker 4-11 9-9 20, Rowe 1-3 1-2 3, Shouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 FG, 19-26 FT, 68 TP.
PLAINFIELD (77) — Martin 4-4 0-0 8, Schmidt 4-9 2-2 11, Cael Vanderbush 10-15 2-2 22, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 3-7 1-2 10, Gr. Irwin 2-3 2-2 8, Ga. Irwin 3-6 4-4 10, Caden Vanderbush 2-2 0-0 4, Melvin 1-1 0-0 2, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 FG, 11-12 FT, 77 TP.
TH South=12=15=17=24=—=68
Plainfield=18=18=19=22=—=77
3-point shooting — THS 7-19 (Baker 3-7, Mahurin 2-4, A.Wilson 1-3, Cottee 1-4, McCoskey 0-1), P 6-16 (Ellis 3-6, Gr. Irwin 2-2, Schmidt 1-4, Young 0-1, Ga. Irwin 0-1, Cael Vanderbush 0-2). FG Pct. — THS .447, P .600. 3-pt. FG Pct. — THS .368, P .375. FT Pct. — THS .731, P .917. Total fouls — THS 9, P 21. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Ellis. Rebounds — THS 27 (A.Wilson 7, McCoskey 5), P 25 (Schmidt 5). Steals — THS 4 (A.Wilson 2), P 7 (Gr. Irwin 2). Turnovers — THS 13, P 9. Blocks — THS 0, P 0.
JV — Plainfield 49 (Caden Romine 18, Isaiah Miller 14), TH South 45 (Landon Wilkinson 16).
Next — Terre Haute South (3-14) will travel to Linton on Tuesday. Plainfield (10-9) will visit Greenwood next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.