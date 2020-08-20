Declaring his Terre Haute South High School football team is “healthy and ready to go,” eighth-year coach Tim Herrin and his Braves will open their 2020 season Friday night at Harrison (West Lafayette).
Kickoff is slated for 7:30. Last season, South went 5-5 after losing to Indianapolis Cathedral in the first round of the Class 5A sectional.
“Right now, we have a full schedule for the season and are looking forward to playing each week,” Herrin said when asked about COVID-19’s potential effect on the team.
“Our guys really have really embraced all the precautions we need to take with masking and social-distancing. They know if they want to play, we need to do things right. We are doing players’ laundry every night to make sure everything is clean.”
When on the field, the Braves’ offense will include 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior Caleb Stultz at quarterback; 6-1, 175-pound senior James Mallory at wide receiver; 5-9, 155 junior Tyler Vaughn at wide receiver; 6-3, 175-pound junior Andrice Miller at wide receiver; and 5-10, 165-pound senior Jacob Rutledge at running back.
“We have a lot of very good skill players back that will be the strength of the offense,” Herrin said. “We feel like we will be explosive on the offensive side with all the weapons we have coming back and with some younger guys stepping up to add depth. We need to continue to develop the offensive line as the season progresses. The offensive line has improved over the preseason. With losing five starters in the offensive line from last season, we know as they continue to improve, it will allow our skill guys to have a big season.”
Returning to start for South on defense are 5-11, 210-pound senior Ayden Macke at linebacker; 6-1, 195-pound sophomore Josh Cottee at linebacker; 5-10, 185-pound junior Levon Warrington at linebacker; 5-11, 220-pound senior Nathan Jennings on the line; and 5-10, 165-pound senior Brayden Bender in the backfield.
“On the defensive side, we feel like we have a strong group at the linebacker level with all three returning starters,” Herrin assessed. “It is a good tackling group that plays extremely fast. The secondary should also be a strong point with three returning starters. With the addition of some younger guys we feel like we are faster on defense then we have over the past couple of seasons.”
Herrin said both of South’s football kickers play soccer as well — 5-10, 145-pound junior Ashton Hayne handling PATs, field goals and kickoffs and 5-9, 175-pound senior Brock Barger doing punts and some kickoffs as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.