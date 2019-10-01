Ranked sixth in the state with a 17-2 record, Terre Haute South is the clear favorite going into the Terre Haute North Sectional for boys high school tennis this week.
But there's a reason why games (or tennis matches) aren't played on paper. Polls don't determine champions; players do.
Still, there are a few legit reasons why the Braves are likely to advance to the Crawfordsville Regional next Tuesday and Wednesday.
South's first opponent in the four-team sectional, which starts today, is winless Sullivan at 5 p.m. At the same time, the host Patriots will take on West Vigo in the other semifinal.
When the Braves faced Sullivan in the regular season, they used junior varsity players and still won 4-1. In other regular-season matches, South knocked off West Vigo 4-1 (using JV doubles players) and North 4-1. In the latter clash, the Braves' only loss was at No. 2 singles.
"The boys are really looking forward to postseason play," said South coach Jami Patterson, who may or may not be present today because of a family illness. "They are determined to make it to the state finals. They’ve practiced hard the last few days, they are used to the hot temperatures and they are ready to play."
Meanwhile, North coach Anna Collett isn't letting her squad take any opponent likely.
“Our team is prepared physically and mentally for this week," she told the Tribune-Star. "We have only grown since the first week of practice, so we are excited to show what our team is capable of during postseason play.”
From the West Vigo perspective, coach Janet Rowe described 2019 as "a good season," regardless of how things turn out this week.
"I felt like my players played really well overall," she said. "I have one varsity senior, Austin [Robertson], that we will miss next year. He has been a strong doubles player.
"The rest of my varsity will be returning next year and we will be able to build on that strength with some upcoming JV that work hard. As far as the sectional, North will be a strong opponent and it will be a challenge. We just played them two weeks ago [losing 5-0], so we are familiar with their players’ strengths and we are going to focus on each point and game and take it one at a time.”
The sectional championship match is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.
Other sectionals involving Wabash Valley schools will take place at Northview, North Daviess and Crawfordsville.
The Northview Sectional title match will be played at 5 p.m. Friday. The host Knights are 15-2 after winning the Western Indiana Conference title for the first time since 2014. They'll take on Greencastle at 5 today.
"We've had a great season so far and are looking forward to the sectional," Northview coach Emily Goff mentioned. "Greencastle is a tough team and we only beat them 3-2 during the regular season. Our two goals this season were to win WIC and the sectional. We've accomplished one and hoping for a sectional title this year. It's a great group of hard-working boys.”
Admission at all tennis sectionals is free.
Sectionals involving Wabash Valley teams
At Terre Haute North
Today — Terre Haute North (13-5) vs. West Vigo (6-8), 5 p.m.; Terre Haute South (17-2) vs. Sullivan (0-14), 5 p.m.
Thursday — Championship match: North-West Vigo winner vs. South-Sullivan winner, 5 p.m.
At Northview
Today — Greencastle vs. Northview (15-2), 5 p.m.
Thursday — Owen Valley vs. South Putnam, 5 p.m.; South Vermillion vs. Greencastle-Northview winner, 5 p.m.
Friday — Championship match, 5 p.m.
At North Daviess
Today — Bloomfield vs. Linton, 5 p.m.; White River Valley vs. North Daviess, 5 p.m.
Thursday — Championship match: Bloomfield-Linton winner vs. WRV-North Daviess winner, 5 p.m.
At Crawfordsville
Today — Crawfordsville vs. North Montgomery, 5 p.m.; Parke Heritage vs. Southmont, 5 p.m.
Thursday — Championship match: Crawfordsville-North Montgomery winner vs. Parke Heritage-Southmont winner, 5 p.m.
