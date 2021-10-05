South falls to Covington; Northview advances in boys tennis regional

Terre Haute South lost to Covington 3-2 and Northview knocked off Parke Heritage 4-1 in Tuesday’s semifinal matches of the IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional boys tennis tournament.
That means Covington and Northview will square off for the regional title at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfordsville.
South finished its season with an 11-12 record.
Covington 3, TH South 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Raghav Bakshi 6-1, 6-1; Calvin Springer (C) def. Connor Hatch 6-3, 6-0; Vaishant Mannepal (THS) def. Urban Roarks 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-3.
Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Evan James 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Joel Gooch (PH) def. Christian Roembke 6-2, 6-3; Tucker Allen (Nv) def. John Cheatham 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Andrew Cook-Landon Carr (Nv) def. Matt Dowd-Garrett McCalister 6-4, 6-4; Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson (Nv) def. Lewie Woody-Carson McCalister 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
