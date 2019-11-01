The outcome of Terre Haute South’s Class 5A Sectional 13 game against Indianapolis Cathedral at Arsenal Tech’s Howard Longshore Stadium wasn’t what the Braves wanted.
South fell to Class 5A No. 3 Cathedral 38-14 which put an end to the Braves’ season.
However, in the postgame aftermath, there were still smiles and quite a bit of pride.
This group of 25 seniors helped South (5-5) reach the five-win threshold for the first time since the 2014 season.
So the program is in better shape than it was when these seniors were freshmen. And while an upset win on Friday would’ve been a great way to continue the good vibes? These South seniors are aware they accomplished plenty in their Braves careers.
“It means a lot that we got to lead and show people what to do and how to work hard. We work hard, lift hard, we work hard in school. We teach them how to do everything,” South lineman Griffin Comer said.
“It’s exciting to show these young guys how to work hard and to get them where they want to be,” South lineman Jason Swarens said.
South coach Tim Herrin paid tribute to his seniors in the postgame speech, and after he was done talking, every non-senior Brave and all of the coaches shook the hands of the seniors that helped the program improve.
“Five wins haven’t happened a lot in Terre Haute South history. Now we’ve done it twice in eight years,” Herrin said. “The players who are next have to mirror what Jason Swarens, Wyatt Maxwell, Griffin Comer and Ryley Emery have done. Those guys are great leaders who developed over the years. Our guys have to follow their role.”
South knew they would have to play near-perfect football to upset Cathedral. South wasn’t perfect. And when the Braves made mistakes? The Fighting Irish made the Braves pay quickly.
A pair of special teams mistakes and a fumble by South in the first half were almost immediately converted into points on short fields for the Irish. Cathedral didn’t need the help, but the assistance they got took the Braves out of contention early.
South had an encouraging start, at least on the defensive side of the ball. The Irish were stopped on their first two series after gaining just one first down on each of the series.
South couldn’t move the ball either and after its second series, disaster struck. South punter Jared Rees had trouble with the snap. It delayed his punt and it was blocked by Cathedral’s Shiloh Means and recovered by Danny Brady of Cathedral at the South 4. One play later, David Perry caught a shovel pass from veteran Cathedral quarterback Orin Edwards and the Irish were off and running.
Not that Cathedral needed a short field to score – the perennial state power has plenty of weapons to call upon. Daylen Hall is one of them. On Catherdal’s next offensive series, Hall burst up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown run to put Cathedral up 14-0.
South couldn’t move the ball against Cathedral’s impressive front seven. The Irish defensive line of Alden Hughes, David Guhl and Sean Oldham stacked up South’s attempts to run. When they didn’t do the job? Cathedral linebackers Brady, Will Goheen and Quinton Cannon did.
South was forced to punt again, but the snap sailed over Rees’ head. He was tackled at the Cathedral 10. Two plays later, Jake Langdon scored on a 3-yard run and the Irish had a 21-0 lead, an advantage built in 3 minutes, 28 seconds of game time.
“We told our guys going in this would be the best team we played and they were by far. They don’t mistakes. It was back-and-forth early and it looked like a tight game, but then it just spiraled on us. You can’t do that against a great football team,” Herrin said.
The second quarter provided no respite. After an Irish field goal, South quarterback Caleb Stultz fumbled at the Cathedral 26. Perry scored in one play again with a 26-yard touchdown over the middle to make it 31-0.
Cathedral (8-2) scored again – via a 75-yard Langdon run – before halftime to take a 38-0 halftime lead. It triggered a running clock in the second half.
That running clock didn’t stop South running back Allen Haire from a 1,000-yard season. Haire gained 69 yards on the ground on a 65-yard scoring series to put South on the board. Haire needed 64 yards to get to 1,000 and he rushed for 103 against the Irish.
Herrin wants the South juniors and underclassmen to learn from the 2019 seniors. South has something positive to build on.
“We can’t take two or three years off and wait for another senior class to come through again. If we’re going to truly be a program that’s competitive in a league we can be competitive in? We have to get the work done in the offseason,” Herrin said.
Terre Haute South=0=0=7=7=-=14
Indpls. Cathedral=21=17=0=0=-=38
IC – David Perry 4 pass from Orin Edwards (Chris Alerding kick), 6:35 1Q.
IC – Daylen Hall 61 run (Alerding kick), 5:19 1Q.
IC – Jake Langdon 3 run (Alerding kick), 3:07 1Q.
IC – Langdon 24 FG, 9:14 2Q.
IC – Perry 26 pass from Edwards (Alerding kick), 8:17 2Q.
IC – Langdon 75 run (Alerding kick), 1:42 2Q.
THS – Allen Haire 19 run (Ashton Hayne kick), 3:47 3Q.
THS – Trey Herrin 4 pass from Caleb Stultz (Hayne kick), 7:32 4Q.
=THS=IC
First downs=7=12
Rush.-Yds.=38-82=27-271
Rec. Yds=25=58
C-A-I=3-12-1=6-10-0
Fumb/Lost=2-1=2-2
Pen/Yds.=2-23=3-27
Punts/Avg.=5-23.8=2-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - TH South: Haire 23-103, Josh Cottee 1-6, Andrece Miller 1-5, Stultz 6-(-3), Jacob Rutledge 2-(-3), team 2-(-30). Cathedral: Langdon 9-107, Hall 4-85, Nathan McCahill 5-36, Leo Tuttle 4-32, Edwards 1-10, Bryce Llewellyn 2-3, team 2-(-2).
Passing - TH South: Stultz 3-12-1, 25. Cathedral: Edwards 6-10-0, 58.
Receiving - TH South: Miller 1-13, Haire 1-8, Herrin 1-4. Cathedral: Perry 3-45, Michael Page 1-8, Brennan Wooten 1-7, Jordan Thomas 1-(-2).
Next – Cathedral (8-2) hosts Decatur Central. TH South concluded its season with a 5-5 record.
