South falls at Columbus North

In its regular season finale, Terre Haute South's football lost 36-0 at Columbus North on Friday.

The win clinched the Conference Indiana regular season title for the Bull Dogs, who went 5-0 in the league and won the championship outright by one game over Bloomington South.

Dyllan Redmon scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to start the scoring for Columbus North (6-3, 5-0), one via a 33-yard touchdown pass, the other on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Bull Dogs scored 23 points in the second quarter to activate the running clock for the remainder of the contest. Luke Hammons scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of nine and one yard. Damon Edwards' 16-yard touchdown catch provied the Bull Dogs' other score.

Terre Haute South (1-8, 1-4) has two weeks off before it begins sectional play. The Braves host Decatur Central at Bob Clements Field on Oct. 29.

