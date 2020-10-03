As Terre Haute South entered the second half of nonconference high school football Saturday afternoon at Brebeuf, an eventual 42-7 setback was nowhere on the visiting team's radar.
After some bad breaks had put South in a hole, it appeared the visiting Braves had taken the best shot of their hosts — ranked seventh in Class 3A — and survived. A late second-quarter touchdown pass from Caleb Stultz to Andrece Miller had cut Brebeuf's lead to 21-7 and South was getting the second-half kickoff.
And when Stultz opened the third quarter with back-to-back passes for first downs to Tyler Vaughn and Miller, it appeared momentum would swing.
Although the visitors were forced to punt, South's defense rose up. It took a second-and-inches situation and forced a punt, and although that punt was downed at South's 1-yard line, the visitors got help from a penalty to get one first down.
That penalty was for roughing the passer, however, and the host Braves were ignoring South's running game — for a good reason — and teeing off on Stultz. Brebeuf forced another South punt and then — after South's defense forced a fourth-and-15 situation — got a 34-yard touchdown pass from Drake Hagerman to Brendan Petrie that just eluded the fingertips of a South defender. Two plays later Brebeuf got an interception, Hagerman and Petrie connected again for their second touchdown in 53 seconds, and suddenly the game was out of reach.
Those pivotal plays epitomized the entire game. South would play its host virtually evenly for several plays in a row, only to have disaster strike.
"Our front seven [defensively] played extremely well all game," South coach Tim Herrin said afterward, "but our back half has got to learn to stay in their zones and quit biting up [and have the ball thrown over their heads]."
Offensively, South began the game without running back Josh Cottee — practice injury — and then Jacob Rutledge, the other half of its running game, didn't play after an injury of his own during the first series of the second half. Two-way standout Tyler Vaughn, who had five catches and also an interception and fumble recovery defensively, came off the field a couple of times — "He got the wind knocked out of him twice," Herrin said — and leading receiver James Mallory spent some time on the sideline too.
"Offensively, we were playing four backups by the middle of the second quarter," Herrin pointed out.
He didn't need to point that out to Brebeuf, which was coming after Stultz on every play in the third quarter and making the quarterback's flak jacket a necessity.
"Caleb made some big-time throws, in the first half especially," Herrin said, "and he was taking charge of the offense even when we got behind."
Brebeuf scored in the first two minutes of the game. South's defense forced a third-and-14 situation, but Hagerman — both accurate and elusive at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds — found Petrie for a first down, and the hosts used a halfback pass for a 44-yard score on the next play.
South answered when Stultz found Mallory for a 49-yard touchdown pass, but it was wiped out by a penalty. That led to another South punt, and another long touchdown pass by Brebeuf five plays after that.
South drove again, inside the Brebeuf 20 before fumbling. South's defense weathered that storm and its offense got inside the 20 again before losing the ball on downs. Then the home team went 83 yards in four plays to take a 21-0 lead.
Brebeuf's next two plays were ended by Vaughn. And when South got the ball 1:46 before halftime, Stultz hit Rutledge twice on the sideline before the long touchdown to Miller.
"I can't question the toughness of some of these kids," Herrin concluded. "We just have to get better and get ready for Southport this week."
Brebeuf 42, Terre Haute South 7
Terre Haute South=0=7=0=0=—=7
Brebeuf=14=7=21=0=—=42
B — Max Cookerly 44 pass from Braeden Sanders (Ryan Kersteff kick), 10:06 1st
B — Jayden Ohmer 50 pass from Drake Hagerman (Kersteff kick), 5:17 1st
B — Brendan Petrie 28 pass from Hagerman (Kersteff kick), 8:08 2nd
THS — Andrece Miller 32 pass from Caleb Stultz (Ashton Hayne kick), 1:29 2nd
B — Petrie 34 pass from Hagerman (Kersteff kick), 5:04 3rd
B — Petrie 26 pass from Hagerman (Kersteff kick), 4:11 3rd
B — Ohmer 15 run (Kersteff kick), 0:18.2 3rd
=THS=B
First downs=19=21
Rushes-yards=24-41=19-68
Passing yards=257=377
Comp-Att-Int=16-40-3=26-38-1
Return yards=5=60
Fumbles-lost=1-1=3-2
Punts-avg=5-34.2=3-35
Penalties-yards=7-59=8-90
Individual statistics
Rushing — THS: Jacob Rutledge 9-18, Kyle Cottee 2-17, Mekhi Moore 3-8, Alex Rose 2-6, Stultz 4-2, Ameer Dunne 1-minus 4, Brayden Bender 2-minus 5, Team 1-minus 1. Brebeuf: Ohmer 7-39, Cookerly 8-32, Nolan Buckman 2-5, Hagerman 2-minus 8.
Passing — THS: Stultz 16-39-2, 257 yards; Cottee 0-1-1. Brebeuf: Hagerman 21-33-1, 320; Buckman 4-4-0, 13; Sanders 1-1-0, 44.
Receiving — THS: Miller 7-122, Tyler Vaughn 5-77, Rutledge 2-33, James Mallory 1-14, Bender 1-11. Brebeuf: Petrie 10-174, Sanders 4-64, Ohmer 3-55, Matt Pahl 2-12, Makel Bailey 2-1, Cookerly 1-44, Landon Penca 1-11, Gavin Wertz 1-6, Jack Maiers 1-6, Merrick Macaluso 1-4.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-5) plays at Southport and Brebeuf (3-2) at Indianapolis Cathedral on Friday.
