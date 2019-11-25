South faces unpredictable boys basketball season

Terre Haute South isn't the most experienced high school basketball team in the Wabash Valley this winter, although coach Maynard Lewis says the Braves are better off in that department than they were last year.
South certainly isn't the biggest team in the Valley, although it's possible it is the quickest.
What South is, at least for the first few weeks of the season, is probably the most unpredictable team around, though some answers could be revealed in the 7:30 p.m. varsity-only opener today against Cloverdale.
"Last year we were very young, and we took our lickins'," Lewis told the Tribune-Star recently. "We had to put young players in difficult situations, but that should come to fruition this year [after being 7-18 in 2018-2019]."
The successes the Braves have this year will probably start with mercurial 6-foot senior Cordell Hanes, a four-year varsity player and a returning starter at point guard. He's capable of being as dangerous as any player in the Valley.
Lewis expects his team's leadership to come from Hanes and 6-2 senior T.J. Baker, the only other returning full-time starter. There are several other Braves, however, who have started at one time or another.
Included in that group are 6-1 senior Daonta Wade, 5-10 junior Jaden Thomas and 6-0 sophomore Brylan Aphalone — the next best thing to Hanes in terms of explosiveness — while two post players, 6-3 senior Griffin Comer and 6-5 senior Kapil Reddy, have been in the varsity rotation for two years.
Jacob Rutledge, a 6-0 junior, has also seen some varsity time and 5-11 junior Brayden Turner has a little bit of experience himself. New to the varsity are 5-11 sophomore Amarlyae Wilson and two senior transfers, 6-2 Kenneth Bacon and 6-0 Jaden Wilkins, who were battling paperwork issues when the Braves scrimmaged on Friday night.
In terms of depth and quickness, the Braves could have a high ceiling. But they were routed in that scrimmage, so maybe the floor is a little bit low.
Lewis doesn't think so.
"We're up for the challenge," the coach said. "We're going to compete, day in and day out, in practice and in games, and we're going to mature as we go.
"This is a fun group, very smart and really quick," Lewis continued. "We've got to limit turnovers and play good defense, but these guys are going to play hard and put it all together."
