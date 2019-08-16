What's a good way to determine how a high school scrimmage is likely to go? Look at the rosters and scan for familiar names.
Terre Haute South hosted Northview in a scrimmage on Friday. On the South roster? There is a good sampling of contributors from recent seasons, especially on the offensive side of the ball. On the Northview roster? There is an abundance of 10's and 11's — signifying sophomores and juniors — making their way at the varsity level for the first time.
When you pair experience against inexperience in the first real action of the season the result is predictable. South had the measure of the young Knights for most of the varsity portion of the proceedings.
"We knew going in tonight we were going to test our guys because we knew South has an experienced team coming back and they're a much bigger school than us. I thought it was pretty even in the first 15 plays, but by the second and third session, our youth started to show and their experience started to show," Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
There were three varsity sessions. One that started in opposing territory, one goal line set and one set that started at the opposing 35. South scored eight touchdowns overall, including five in the goal line session. Seven different Braves found the end zone. Big running back Allen Haire was the only South player to score twice.
"It took us a series to get going, we had some jitters, but once we got in the red zone in the last sequence? We started clicking," South coach Tim Herrin said.
South scored once in the first session — a 1-yard run by Josh Cottee after a 45-yard catch by Daonta Wade. Haire scored twice in the goal line set. Wade caught a 10-yard touchdown and James Mallory made a diving catch on a five-yard grab.
In the final session, Owen Findley caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Daniel Maesch had a seven-yard touchdown run and Cameron Rivera caught a 26-yard pass from South quarterback Caleb Stultz.
The South quarterback job is all for Stultz with former starter Collins Turner having transferred to play at Evansville Central — whom the Braves host when the real bullets starting flying next week. Stultz obviously has a wealth of options.
"We have eight receivers we really like and we're trying to get them all touches. It's tough sometimes, but [Stultz] is doing a really good job distributing the football," Herrin said.
Defensively, South forced five plays for loss, forced a few fumbles and had one interception by Jacob Rutledge that likely would have been a pick-six in an actual game. Levon Washington had a sack, South had a team sack and Griffin Comer had a fumble recovery.
If there was one problem South had it was penalties. The Braves had several would-be gains wiped out due to procedure penalties. On one of the plays Northview was hit for a loss, there was a facemask penalty that would have been costly in the red zone in a real contest.
For the Knights, familiar names that contributed to a WIC championship in 2018, players like Trey Shaw, M.J. Shelton, Trevor Cook, among many others, have moved on. Northview's offense is led this by quarterback Keegan Garrison, running back Korbin Allen, and wide receiver Brylar Metz, one of just 11 seniors on the Knights' roster.
Northview preferred to run the ball, going to the ground on nine of its first 15 plays. Allen got the bulk of the carries between the tackles while Metz was the favored option on jet sweep-style runs. The biggest gain Northview had in its first session was a Garrison-to-Metz 15-yard connection.
Northview scored one touchdown in the goal line set — a 1-yard keeper by Garrison. The Knights seemed to get accustomed to the speed of the game with six gains of five yards or more in 12 plays, but there were no touchdowns.
"Defensively, that's one of the best ways we've come out in a scrimmage," Herrin said. "It's a lot like 2014, we have a lot of speed on defense, they tackle well and they hit their assignments."
Both teams will be playing in Vigo County again next Friday. South hosts Evansville Central at 7:30 p.m. Northview plays at Terre Haute North at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.