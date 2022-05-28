South eliminated by Zionsville in semistate, but freshman Sarah Rowe moves on

No. 7-ranked Zionsville ended Terre Haute South's return-to-glory season in girls high school tennis Saturday afternoon, defeating the Braves 4-1 in the Center Grove Semistate.
South's lone point came at No. 1 singles, where freshman Sarah Rowe won 6-4, 6-2 and continued her undefeated string during the postseason. That earned young Rowe the right to advance in the IHSAA singles individual tournament, which will continue next Saturday at Fishers.
"I’m really happy with the season," assessed South coach Janet Rowe, who happens to be Sarah's mother.
"Making it to semistate was our goal … hoping to progress to state. Zionsville has been ranked in the top 10. They are strong competition and our girls played them well. They battled in every point and made Zionsville earn their wins."
Coach Rowe also said her girls have been enjoyable to coach this season, highlighted by the Braves' first regional championship since 2019.
"They are hard workers and dedicated to doing their best for the team," she emphasized. "We have most of our players returning next year, so I’m looking forward to what we can do next season."
