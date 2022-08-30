You might think the Sullivan volleyball team, 8-0 entering this week, would be glad it won't be facing a Terre Haute high school anytime soon after the Golden Arrows lost at home to North 3-1 on Monday and lost at South 3-0 Tuesday.
But that's not the case at all, Sullivan coach Dillon Taylor insisted after Tuesday's 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 setback dealt by the Braves.
"I would take matches like this every other week over beating [lesser opponents] 25-15 any day," he told the Tribune-Star. "Those [South] girls on the other side of the net are phenomenal volleyball players. They made us a better team. The results may not show it, but we got better."
South seems to be getting better as well as junior middle-blocker Lilly Merk (13), senior left-side hitter Reagan Ealy (nine) and sophomore left-side hitter Shalane Blakey (eight) combined for 30 kills and junior libero Claire Burbrink returned from an injury to post 21 digs.
Then there was the usual unsung hero, who rarely hears her name called over the public-address system, in 5-foot-8 junior setter Mia Loyd. She dished out 21 assists and served two aces.
"I'm a team player," Loyd emphasized. "I've been like that forever. I've been a setter for a long time and I love being able to see my hitters get the kills and get that recognition that they deserve from the sets I give them."
Loyd thought the Braves played "extremely well" against Sullivan.
"I thought our attacking and our defense were really good," she added. "And I thought our serving was good overall."
South coach Brian Payne, who had a previous coaching stint with the Braves that ended in 2003, praised several of his players, including Loyd and the 6-0 Merk.
"Lilly's big on the net," Payne pointed out. "She attacked the ball well . . . very aggressive. Mia's a very smart setter and she runs the court very well. She's sort of the quarterback."
As for hitters Ealy and Blakey?
"Both outsides played well and attacked well," Payne assessed. "I'm also very happy with how Burbrink played."
Sullivan actually jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the first game after rattling off four straight points. But the home team countered with a 7-0 run, which included three kills by Ealy, to catapult on top 11-7. Ealy added two more kills in the opening game as South pulled away for the 10-point victory. The Braves' final point came on a Blakey kill that caromed off a startled defender in Sullivan's back row.
Down 2-1 in the second game, South scored five consecutive points to move ahead 6-2. The fifth point was a running, one-hand kill by Merk that may have dented the floor (maybe a slight exaggeration).
After Sullivan halted that mini-run, the Braves tallied six points in a row — including two more of those (practically) unreturnable one-handers by Merk — to pad their cushion to 12-3. Eventually, another Blakey kill — this one untouched landing in the back right corner — finished off this game as well.
For Game 3, an Ella King ace gave the Arrows a 2-0 advantage. With ties at 5-5 and 11-11, this game was the most competitive of the three, except for one facet of the sport that South excelled in.
Service aces.
After a Kaylee McDonald kill, Ealy served three straight aces to boost the Braves' lead to 15-11. Sullivan cut its deficit to 15-14, but a kill and a pair of aces by Bella Holmes followed by a Blakey kill put South ahead 19-14.
With the Braves later leading 19-16, they concluded the match with a 6-0 run that ended with two kills by substitute Peyton Roberts.
Despite the Arrows' second defeat in as many nights to a Terre Haute opponent, Taylor praised his players for "never letting up off the gas pedal."
"They never gave up on themselves," he continued. "I love to see that."
"Sullivan's pretty feisty," Payne admitted. "They were here for a fight."
