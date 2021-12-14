Terre Haute South’s wrestling team is ranked No. 7 and they wrestled like it in a 65-15 home win over West Vigo on Tuesday.
This was West Vigo’s second dual match of the season. It was South’s third dual match but their first one at home. They defeated Owen Valley and Edgewood in their previous dual matches.
The match started at the 145-pount weight class which immediately gave the Braves a 6-0 lead due to a forfeit. South then earned the first win of the night after A.J. Sauer executed a cross-face cradle that led to a pin with 38.1 left in the first round.
The Braves then enjoyed another pin from Jorge Franco and a technical fall from Walker Forsythe giving them a 23-0 start.
“It was a good win over a sectional opponent so it should help us with seeding,” said South coach Gabe Cook.
West Vigo earned its first points of the night after Rylan Hendricks pinned his opponent in the second round of their match. This cut South’s lead down to 23-6.
With a 35-6 lead Sean Murphy recorded a win for the Braves that gave the crowd energy. Murphy pinned his opponent using a headlock toss and gave South a 41-6 lead over the Vikings.
In the 106 match Ryan Morris was trailing by four point and ended up pinning his opponent with a cross-face cradle. This was West Vigo’s second pin of the night and cut down South’s lead 41-12.
“We are a young team, but we are progressing.” explained West Vigo coach Brian Otte.
The Vikings then responded with another victory in the 113-weight class. Torie Buchanan defeated her opponent in an intense match that ended with her winning 1-0. This made the score 41-15 with South still leading.
After those two back-to-back West Vigo wins, Josiah Dedeaux got the Braves back on track with a pin giving them a 46-15 lead.
The match concluded with three straight wins for South. Two of them being pins from Harrison May and Coy Bender. The last win for South was a forfeit.
“You’ve got to learn from wins and losses,” said Otte. “You can learn a lot from losing.”
The Vikings defeated Greencastle in their earlier dual match. The Vikings have wrestled in two tournaments so far. West Vigo participated in North Knox and Northview’s tournaments. South defeated Owen Valley and Edgewood in their previous dual matches.
West Vigo 15, Terre Haute South 65
145 — Luke May (THS) won by forfeit.
152 — AJ Sauer (THS) pin. Carter Hemrich 1:22.
160 — Jorge Franco (THS) pin. Christian Price 2:23.
170 — Walker Forsythe (THS) dec. Jordan Krause 17-2.
182 — Rylan Hendricks (WV) pin. Kyle Kennedy 3:36.
195 — Alex Rose (THS) pin. Brock Higgins 2:32.
220 — Mekhi Moore (THS) pin. Zac Judy 0:48.
285 — Shaun Murphy (THS) pin. Region Hendricks 2:57.
106 — Ryan Morris (WV) pin. Keagan Sparacino 3:12.
113 — Torie Buchanon (WV) dec. Seth Brown 1-0.
120 — Josiah Dedeaux (THS) pin. Caleb Sparks 3:55.
126 — Harrison May (THS) pin. Cole Bell 0:56.
132 — Coy Bender (THS) pin. Kobe Orten 1:25.
138 — Justin Pemberton (THS) won by forfeit.
JV — No match.
Next — West Vigo (1-1 in dual matches) will face South Vermillion on the road on Thursday. South (3-0 in dual matches) will face Terre Haute North on Friday.
