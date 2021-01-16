Terre Haute South divers were the stars of the meet from a Vigo County perspective Saturday morning as the Braves and Terre Haute North competed in the Conference Indiana swim championships at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
The Braves and Patriots traded fourth- and sixth-place finishes in the meet, which was conducted virtually at Bloomington and Southport in addition to the VCAC.
Ike Hults won the boys diving competition for South, and Haley Sakbun of the Braves took the girls 500 freestyle. But in girls diving, the Braves swept the top three places as Ava Rose nipped teammate Grace Foltz by less than a point and Ava Thompson placed third.
The diving points helped lift the South girls into fourth place, with North's girls sixth. The boys had the opposite results, North placing fourth and South sixth.
And much like the Sister Cities meet earlier this season, the Braves and Patriots battled each other fiercely Saturday — for the second time in less than 48 hours — but had the clock as an additional opponent. For Vigo County swimmers who were relatively easy winners in their events Saturday, like Sakbun and North's Nate Gauer, that was a challenge.
"It's a little bit harder [to compete in a virtual meet]," Sakbun admitted. "I just have to race the clock. You try to go your best time and push yourself . . . and you can't make excuses."
"I'm a competitive person," said Gauer, second in the 50 freestyle but a surprising fifth in a loaded butterfly competition. "I'm going to try to always do my best . . . and make as big a gap as possible [when assured of victory]."
"Not swimming next to your opponent is challenging," said coach Mike Williams of North. "It's tough for everybody."
South girls coach Emily Marrs was unable to be at Saturday morning's meet, but both Williams and coach Cristina Elliott of the South boys saw improvements in their swimmers even since Thursday's Vigo County meet.
"I thought we swam well, better today than Thursday," Williams said, hoping for good conference finishes for Gauer and Annie Demchak (third in both butterfly and backstroke). The Patriots were without a swimmer and a diver because of COVID-19 precautions.
"It's frustrating, but that's the world we live in," Williams said.
South's performance, Elliott said, "Shows our training has been effective so far. [South's boys] are learning things about themselves . . . and the girls are happy with their times, and they should be."
Girls results
Team scores — Bloomington South 434, Bloomington North 378, Southport 355, Terre Haute South 339, Columbus North 247, Terre Haute North 206.
200 medley relay — Southport 1:53.65, 5. Terre Haute South (Murphy Moore, Demme Hancewicz, Lyric Irish, Haley Sakbun) 2:03.13, 8. Terre Haute North (Katie Templeton, Caroline Gauer, Madison Myers, Maya McNichols) 2:19.95.
200 freestyle — Kristina Paegle (BS) 1:53.77, 3. Sakbun (THS) 2:01.16, 10. Joanna Phillips (THN) 2:16.04, 13. Rosemary Alderton (THS) 2:24.76, 14. Templeton (THN) 2:29.22, 16, Hannah McBride (THN) 2:41.25.
200 individual medley — Ashley Freel (BN) 2:15.25, 4. Hancewicz (THS) 2:22.45, 7. Moore (THS) 2:26.75, 14. Lillian Cheesman (THS) 2:39.39, 15. Kassandra Merritt (THN) 2:58.07, 17. McNichols (THN) 3:30.16, 18. Kelsey Croft (THN) 3:44.67.
50 freestyle — Emme Egan (Sp) 25.14, 6. Macey Mong (THS) 26.45, 7. Charissa Chow (THS) 27.17, 8. Neveah Lauritzen (THN) 27.31, 10. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.70, 16. Templeton (THN) 28.70, 18. Jillian Burke (THS) 30.28.
Diving — Ava Rose (THS) 473.30, 2. Grace Foltz (THS) 472.40, 3. Ava Thompson (THS) 433.75, 6. Khloe Hoar (THN) 325.30, Haylee Chumley (THN) 320.35, 11. Kylie Royal (THN) 267.80.
100 butterfly — Freel (BN) 1:00.59, 3. Annie Demchak (THN) 1:02.68, 4. Irish (THS) 1:04.71, 9. Phillips (THN) 1:11.36, 11. Cheesman (THS) 1:12.39, 15. Merritt (THN) 1:22.21.
100 freestyle — Paegle (BS) 52.34, 7. Mong (THS) 58.39, 8. Lauritzen (THN) 59.00, 11. Irish (THS) 1:00.64, 15. Kaitlyn Boyll (THS) 1:06.61, 17. McNichols (THN) 1:13.63.
500 freestyle — Sakbun (THS) 5:22.97, 3. Myers (THN) 5:32.62, 7. Maria Hillyer (THS) 5:57.97, 14. Alderton (THS) 6:24.67, 16. McBride (THN) 7:11.84.
200 freestyle relay — Bloomington South 1:42.19, 4. Terre Haute South (Cha.Chow, Moore, Hillyer, Mong) 1:48.71, 5. Terre Haute North (C.Gauer, Demchak, Templeton, Lauritzen) 1:49.27.
100 backstroke — Caroline Reinke (Sp) 59.39, 3. Demchak (THN) 1:04.45, 5. Moore (THS) 1:05.48, 11. Hillyer (THS) 1:12.66, 14. Cha.Chow (THS) 1:14.02, 15. C.Gauer (THN) 1:17.56.
100 breaststroke — Lucy Mitchell (BN) 1:10.99, 4. Hancewicz (THS) 1:13.70, 5. Myers (THN) 1:13.81, 13. Burke (THS) 1:24.60, 14. Boyll (THS) 1:24.70, 17. Croft (THN) 2:09.23.
400 freestyle relay — Southport 3:41.21, 3. Terre Haute South (Hancewicz, Mong, Irish, Sakbun) 3:52.64, 5. Terre Haute North (Lauritzen, Phillips, Myers, Demchak) 4:03.21.
Boys results
Team scores — Bloomington North 478, Columbus North 445, Bloomington South 340, Terre Haute North 243, Southport 223, Terre Haute South 193.
200 medley relay — Bloomington North 1:39.64, 5. Terre Haute North (Josh Ferres, Troy Oberste-Vorth, Nate Gauer, Donovan Dugger) 1:53.06, 6. Terre Haute South (Kasen Woodard, Chase Meadors, Aidan Cox, Paul Bawinkel) 2:00.86.
200 freestyle — Evan Halloran (BS) 1:52.26, 9. Gage Cervantes (THN) 2:03.50, 10. Paul O'Connor (THN) 2:03.80, 11. Bryson Howe (THS) 2:07.85, 14. Bawinkel (THS) 2:16.04, 15. Cox (THS) 2:16.29.
200 individual medley — Daniel Hiller (Sp) 2:03.92, 4. Oberste-Vorth (THN) 2:12.91, 8. Woodard (THS) 2:24.01, 10. Ira Field (THS) 2:29.58, 12. Marc Hirtea (THN) 2:30.62, 15. Meadors (THS) 2:35.67, 17. Ferres (THN) 2:38.31.
50 freestyle — Christopher Lee (CN) 22.02, 2. N.Gauer (THN) 22.77, 10. Dugger (THN) 24.95, 11. Christopher Chow (THS) 25.09, 12. Paul Hegna (THS) 25.10, 17. Ian Gadberry (THN) 31.26.
Diving — Ike Hults (THS) 428.20, 9. Zac Collins (THN) 258.65.
100 butterfly — Blake Kottlowski (Sp) 55.08, 5. N.Gauer (THN) 58.25, 11. Field (THS) 1:06.87, 13. Cox (THS) 1:07.54, 14. Hirtea (THN) 1:09.60.
100 freestyle — Daniel Utterback (CN) 49.25, 9. Patrick O'Connor (THN) 56.34, 11. Hegna (THS) 56.60, 14. Gadberry (THN) 1:11.39.
500 freestyle — Aidan McAlister (CN) 5:12.90, 8. Pau.O'Connor (THN) 5:38.28, 9. Woodard (THS) 5:47.32, 11. Chr.Chow (THS) 5:58.19, Bawinkel (THS) 6:07.64, 14. Pat.O'Connor (THN) 6:35.84.
200 freestyle relay — Bloomington South 1:33.49, 5. Terre Haute South (Hegna, Howe, Woodard, Chr.Chow) 1:45.91, 6. Terre Haute North (Gadberry, Cervantes, Pau.O'Connor, Pat.O'Connor) 1:49.34.
100 backstroke — Lee (CN) 52.94, 8. Cervantes (THN) 1:05.30, 9. Howe (THS) 1:06.42, 12. Ferres (THN) 1:13.20.
100 breaststroke — Jeremiah Boshears (BN) 1:00.68, 2. Oberste-Vorth (THN) 1:03.64, 8. Dugger (THN) 1:08.60, 11. Meadors (THS) 1:17.23, 14. Griffin Klingerman (THN) 1:26.05.
400 freestyle relay — Columbus North 3:21.89, 4. Terre Haute North (Oberste-Vorth, Pat.O'Connor, Dugger, N.Gauer) 3:42.20, 6. Terre Haute South (Hegna, Cox, Chr.Chow, Howe) 3:56.58.
