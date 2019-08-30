A 22-yard run with seven seconds left in the second quarter enabled host Evansville Harrison to get a first down and reach positive yardage for the first half in high school football Friday night.
But visiting Terre Haute South got even better defensively in the second half, rolling to a 41-0 victory and holding the Warriors to negative yardage for the game.
“The defense played outstanding,” coach Tim Herrin said afterward. “They answered the call of no letdowns and playing physical.”
It wasn’t that the Braves were bad offensively either, rushing for 170 yards and passing for 210. But their defense was so impressive that the offensive heroics almost seemed unnecessary.
“Offensively we just couldn’t get a tempo going,” Herrin said. “At times we did, and we looked pretty good . . . but we’ve got to fix those things going into conference play.”
Harrison was stubborn defensively early, stopping the Braves on four of South’s first five possessions. The Braves did score on a 54-yard, six-play drive midway through the first quarter, a 39-yard bomb from Caleb Stultz to Daonta Wade setting up a touchdown run by Allen Haire.
But after that fourth defensive stop for the Warriors, the Braves got the ball back on the very next play on an interception by Jacob Rutledge and quickly took control of the game.
South quickly went 53 yards in five plays, Haire rambling for 23 yards and Wade catching a touchdown pass.
Then Levon Warrington stripped the Harrison runner on the kickoff return, Wyatt Maxwell recovered at the 11 and Haire scored four plays later for a 20-0 lead. The rout was on.
South committed its second turnover of the game early in the third quarter, but Rutledge scored on a pick 6 three plays later.
Rutledge then got his first offensive carry on South’s next drive and scored from the 1, and Rutledge added another score early in the fourth quarter — his only two carries of the game — to start the running clock.
“[Rutledge] was outstanding on both sides of the ball,” Herrin said. “He’s been our changeup guy in the backfield, but we’ve got to get him more touches.”
Haire finished with 90 yards on 22 carries for the Braves, while Stultz completed seven of his last eight passes to go 11 for 17 for 210 yards. Wade’s three catches netted 103 yards.
“[The Warriors] came out in something [defensively] we didn’t expect,” Herrin said in explaining some early struggles by his quarterback. “We made some adjustments, and he made some really good throws.”
South begins Conference Indiana play next Friday at home against Bloomington North.
Terre Haute South=7=13=14=7=—=41
Evansville Harrison=0=0=0=0=—=0
THS — Allen Haire 5 run (Ashton Hayne kick), 7:00 1st
THS — Daonta Wade 28 pass from Caleb Stultz (kick failed), 7:51 2nd
THS — Haire 1 run (Hayne kick), 5:49 2nd
THS — Jacob Rutledge 38 interception return (Hayne kick), 7:12 3rd
THS — Rutledge 1 run (Hayne kick), 2:50 3rd
THS — Rutledge 13 run (Hayne kick), 8:09 4th
=THS=EH
First downs=15=1
Rushes-yards=37-170=23-minus 9
Passing yards=210=Minus 1
Comp-Att-Int=11-17-1=1-13-3
Return yards=91=13
Punts-avg=3-35.3=10-31.3
Fumbles-lost=2-1=4-1
Penalties-yards=6-68=1-5
Individual statistics
Rushing — THS: Haire 22-90, Tyler Vaughn 4-33, Josh Cottee 3-28, Rutledge 2-14, Cameron Rivera 2-13, Daniel Maesch 1-3, Stultz 3-minus 11. EH: Jordan Jackson 8-30, Roman Horn 2-4, Korbin Trible 2-2, Billy Sears 1-minus 5, Albert Wadlington 3-minus 5, L.J. Oxley 1-minus 7, Ja’Twan Watson 3-minus 10, Evan Dean 3-minus 18.
Passing — THS: Stultz 11-17-1, 210 yards. EH: Oxley 1-11-3, minus 1; Dean 0-2-0.
Receiving — THS: John Barbour 4-28, Wade 3-103, James Mallory 1-36, Rivera 1-31, Haire 1-7, Owen Findley 1-5. EH: Jackson 1-minus 1.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-0) hosts Bloomington North and Evansville Harrison (0-2) travels to Evansville Mater Dei next Friday.
