For the 25th time in school history, but first time since 2019, Terre Haute South has won a regional championship in girls tennis.
In the IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional title match Wednesday, the Braves defeated Greencastle 4-1 to earn the right to compete in the Center Grove on Saturday. The match, which starts at noon, will be against No. 7-ranked Zionsville. The winner of the that will advance to the state quarterfinals June 3 at Carmel.
"The girls came out strong and ready to play today," South coach Janet Rowe told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We had played Greencastle in the regular season and knew that we had to play well.
"We were excited to be in the championships, as this was the first regional for all of our players. We started outside in the wind until the rain started. All matches were in the second set by that time. We then moved inside to finish and overall the girls adjusted well to the differences with the indoor environment.
"We are looking forward to the semistate and the challenges that come with playing that level of tennis."
Sarah Rowe, freshman daughter of the Braves' coach, blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.