A while back, Terre Haute South wrestling coach Gabe Cook realized that his team, West Vigo and Terre Haute North were backed into almost a no-action corner by COVID-19 for this weekend.
So Cook talked to West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach and North coach Beau Pingleton — all of whom wanted their athletes to see as much safe action as possible — and they decided to throw together what's believed to be the first Vigo Country three-way championship meet for their sport.
It occurred Friday inside South's fan-less gym and the host Braves outpointed West Vigo and North 163 1/2-143-103 for the team title.
"I thought it would be an opportunity to get our kids some matches," Cook explained.
For Cook's squad, its eight weight-class champions were sophomore Justin Pemberton (pin, 113 pounds), junior Harrison May (decision, 126), sophomore A.J. Sauer (pin, 132), senior Nate Recknor (pin, 138), junior Nate Lommock (pin, 160), senior Nick Casad (pin, 195), senior Joshua Powell (technical fall, 220) and junior Christian Verst (pin, 285). All — except May and Sauer — entered as No. 1 seeds, meaning they only had to wrestle one match Friday.
"I really liked the way we competed tonight," Cook told the Tribune-Star. "We were trying to score points for six minutes [per match] and we looked like we were in really good shape. We've got some things we need to clean up, of course. But I think we're only going to get better.
"I thought maybe a big match for us was at 126 with Harrison May [who outpointed West Vigo's Keith Holder 8-5 for the championship]."
West Vigo's individual winners were junior 120-pounder Torie Buchanan, who decisioned South's Luke May 4-2 in one of the toughest matches of the night; senior 145-pounder Jon Otte; and senior 152-pounder Jerrell Sholar. All three entered as No. 1 seeds.
From the West Vigo perspective, Rohrbach saw improvement from his wrestlers since the Vikings' 39-36 home loss to Greencastle on Wednesday.
"I'm very happy with the team tonight," he said. "They really turned around from our last match Wednesday. We still have some work to do, but I am pleased with their effort and how scrappy each and every one of those wrestlers were tonight. We got 12 kids in the finals. That's nothing to be ashamed of."
North athletes who emerged victorious in title matches were sophomore Hayden Tipton at 106, junior Sammy Saunders at 170 and senior Gabe Bignell at 182. All entered the meet as No. 1 seeds.
"I was proud of my guys after today," North coach Beau Pingleton mentioned. "They never quit. Finishing third wasn't what we wanted, but they competed and just didn't give up. . . . Having three county champions is awesome."
Junior varsity matches also took place on a different mat, but Cook said they were exhibition-only with no team scores being kept.
