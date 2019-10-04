Terre Haute South dominated the second half of its high school football homecoming game Friday night — when the game was football instead of whatever the first half was — but gave up a late score and lost 21-14 to Brebeuf.
The home team, ranked seventh in Class 5A, endured a host of first-half problems, not the least of which was 121 yards in penalties and the ejection — after one of those penalties, following another by an assistant coach — of coach Tim Herrin. Neither of the coaches seemed out of line, neither used profanity, but that was how the game was called Friday.
Still, however, the visitors — sixth in Class 3A — led only 14-0 at the intermission, and one of those scores came on a punt return.
Then South got a spectacular touchdown catch by James Mallory on the second play of the fourth quarter, then a 55-yard breakaway run by 245-pound Allen Haire with 5:01 left that tied the score.
Brebeuf, held in check for every other second-half drive, then went 65 yards in six plays — two big plays made by 5-foot-8 escape artist quarterback Drake Hagerman — and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:33 left.
South actually had the ball twice before the game ended, but had a fourth-down incompletion and a game-clinching interception.
"Our defense pretty much carried us," Mallory said after the game. "They made a bunch of big stops and they kept us in the game. The offense struggled [until the fourth quarter]."
"Defensively our kids played hard and executed," Herrin agreed from the postgame locker room.
The penalties started before the game did. South was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct before the opening kickoff — not delay of game, and even though the Braves were on the field at 7:28 for a scheduled 7:35 kickoff — and Brebeuf promptly used those 15 yards of field position to attempt — and recover — an onside kick. That recovery became a touchdown following a dubious pass interference call.
South's defense then forced the visitors into two unsuccessful field goal attempts and got an interception by Tyler Vaughn to keep the Braves in range.
But the punt return made it 14-0, and Brebeuf had a late first-half drive that included three straight first downs by penalties before the South defense held up again.
South went for it on fourth-and-two on its first third-quarter possession and didn't convert, but the defense immediately forced Brebeuf into a fourth-and-32 punt.
The home team went 63 yards in nine plays for its first score, overcoming a third-and-22 situation when Caleb Stultz hit Mallory for 10 yards, then found the junior wide receiver on fourth down.
Haire's big run came on South's next possession, but the visitors found an answer to retake the lead.
Haire had 179 yards in 26 carries, while Hagerman passed for 238 yards for the visitors, several of his completions coming under considerable duress.
Asked about the situations his team faced, Mallory — from a coaching family — said, "That fired us up, the adversity we faced."
After the game, Mallory added, his team was "Gutted. We're gonna remember this, come together as a team and figure this out. Losing this game will make us better in the long term."
His coach agreed.
"This was a game, against a good football team, where [the players] gave everything they had," Herrin said. "They came up short, but they showed a lot of heart and courage.
"It will bring us closer," Herrin added. "We still have an opportunity for a conference title. We control our destiny."
Brebeuf 7 7 0 7 — 21
Terre Haute South 0 0 0 14 — 14
B — Jay Higgins 11 pass from Drake Hagerman (Ryan Kersteff kick), 9:07 1st
B — Gabe Wright 82 punt return (Kersteff kick), 4:33 2nd
THS — James Mallory 21 pass from Caleb Stultz (Ashton Hayne kick), 11:13 4th
THS — Allen Haire 55 run (Hayne kick), 5:01 4th
B — Isaiah Martin 1 run (Kersteff kick), 3:33 4th
B THS
First downs 18 16
Rushes-yards 32-55 41-237
Passing yards 238 104
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-1 10-21-1
Return yards 90 25
Punts-avg 3-39 4-20
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1 1
Penalties-yards 12-103 13-146
Individual statistics
Rushing — B: Martin 20-49, Jeremiah Jackson 1-12, Hagerman 7-10, Wright 1-0, Team 3-minus 16. THS: Haire 26-179, Josh Cottee 5-35, Jacob Rutledge 8-19, Stultz 1-4, Tyler Vaughn 1-0.
Passing — B: Hagerman 19-28-1, 238 yards. THS: Stultz 10-21-1, 104.
Receiving — B: Wright 5-89, Martin 5-34, Caleb Ellison 4-74, Brandon Petrie 3-29, Higgins 2-12. THS: Mallory 5-75, Owen Findley 2-9, Daonta Wade 1-14, Cameron Rivera 1-8, Rutledge 1-minus 2.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-2) hosts Southport and Brebeuf (6-1) hosts Indianapolis Cathedral next Friday.
