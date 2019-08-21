South boys tennis team among Valley's elite in 2019

With a 4-1 victory over Plainfield and a 3-2 win over Jasper already under its belt, the Terre Haute South boys tennis team hopes to show fans that it's one of the best in the state in 2019.
No preseason poll has been released yet, but coach Jami Patterson's 23-3 Braves were ranked eighth in the final state poll and advanced to the semistate round of the IHSAA tournament in 2018.
Fortunately for Patterson, most of her players from that talented group are back.
For singles, there are juniors Canaan Sellers and Matthew Roberts at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. Joining them in the No. 3 spot is senior Seth Gage, although sophomores Evan Pound and Walker Forsythe are trying hard to see varsity action as well.
"I was so impressed with all three of our singles players on Saturday," said Patterson, beginning her fifth season in charge of the South boys. "They played outstanding and the effort was really impressive. I liked what I saw, but we have a lot of options. Our lineup is not set in stone yet."
Sellers racked up a 21-4 record last season, likely making him the top high school player in the Wabash Valley.
"Canaan played in a tournament just about every weekend of the summer," Patterson pointed out. "He's ready."
Returning at doubles are junior Caleb Morris and senior Jake Thacker at No. 1, although they had different partners a year ago. Another returnee, senior Aiden Fellows, is teaming with junior Stephen Kallubhavi at No. 2.
"Our goal is to win the sectional and make it to that semistate, of course," Patterson told the Tribune-Star.
South will continue its season today at home against Southmont.
Here's how the other Vigo County boys teams and Northview — all with first-year boys head coaches — appear to stack up:
• Terre Haute North — Anna Collett was already head coach of the Patriots' girls tennis team in the spring. Now she's taken over the boys program after previous coach Dallas Kelsey left to replace the recently retired Dan Hopkins at Rose-Hulman.
"I wanted to do it for these boys," explained Collett, who had been Kelsey's assistant last season. "They're a great group of kids. They need someone to support them and keep them going. ... I think that I can do that."
North's returning starters in singles, in order, appear to be senior Peter Christ, junior Jae-Won Jung and junior Max Marietta. The latter two played doubles last season.
"We're still moving some things around," the 24-year-old Collett mentioned. "We're going to see how things go the first couple of matches."
Returning starters for doubles are juniors Ethan Knott and Cade Moore at No. 1, although they weren't exclusive partners in 2018. Trying to seize the opportunity at No. 2 doubles are seniors Cam Harden and Ethan Grayless, whom Collett described as being a much-improved pair since both played junior varsity last season.
"If we work hard and work hard as a team, I think we will succeed," Collett summarized about the Patriots.
North, which finished 16-5 in 2018, will begin its 2019 campaign today at Sullivan.
• Northview — Like Collett at North, Emily Goff already served as the school's girls tennis coach and now she's a first-year boys coach as well. She took over for previous coach Hannah Hughes, who stepped down in the offseason.
"The boys here have not won the sectional or the WIC [Western Indiana Conference] for several years," said Goff, who will guide the Knights' girls squad for the 15th straight season in the spring. "I want to see if I can help build the boys program."
Goff appreciates that she has all three singles starters back from 2018 — junior Brevin Cooper at No. 1, junior Owen Tipton at No. 2 and senior Tyler Hess at No. 3. Cooper and Tipton appear to have flip-flopped positions from last year, although Goff warned that lineups are subject to change from match to match.
Junior returnee Caleb Swearingen makes up half of Northview's No. 1 doubles duo. His partner — who hails from the country of Brazil and now lives in the Clay County city of Brazil — is senior foreign-exchange student Franco Singulani. At No. 2 doubles are juniors Benjamin Goshen, who was Swearingen's partner last season, and Chase Nuckols.
"We're looking forward to a good season," Goff said. "Our two goals are to win the WIC and the sectional this year."
In 10 of Goff's previous 14 seasons as girls coach, the Knights captured the sectional title.
Northview's season will start today at home against White River Valley.
• West Vigo — Janet Rowe is Terre Haute South's girls head coach and she served as a boys assistant at West Vigo last season.
Since then, previous boys head coach Andrew Davis resigned and Rowe was named as his replacement.
"I enjoyed assistant-coaching here last year," Rowe noted. "And I enjoyed coaching the girls at South ... and West Vigo needed a [head] coach, so I thought I would step in and work with the boys too."
Singles returnees for the Vikings are junior Dylan Lemon at No. 1 (moving up one spot), junior Garrett Roush at No. 2 and sophomore Ashton Matherly at No. 3. The latter two were doubles players a year ago.
"He's a year-around player," Rowe said of Lemon. "He has great ability to strategize through matches and points. He's just so dedicated to the sport."
West Vigo's doubles lineup will consist of all new starters — senior Austin Robertson and freshman Gavin McCoy at No. 1 and junior Josh King and senior Chase Green at No. 2.
"We need to battle out every point and stay consistent," Rowe emphasized. "Hopefully we can find our strengths and build on those."
Rowe's Vikings, who were rained out Tuesday, lost 3-2 to Owen Valley in their season opener at home Wednesday. They'll visit Parke Heritage today.
