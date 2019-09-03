The Terre Haute South boys tennis team continued its strong start to the 2019 season Tuesday evening, sweeping host Northview 5-0 to remain undefeated.
South coach Jami Patterson has enjoyed being able to see the success her athletes have accumulated through the first few weeks of a new campaign.
“We have had some tough competition through the start of the year but I am really impressed with how this team has come out prepared to play,” Patterson said. “This is a very close-knit team and they support each other with every point. It is really awesome to see.”
Terre Haute South (7-0) got out to a quick start in its singles matchups as No.1 singles player Canaan Sellers swept Northview No. 1 singles player Brevin Cooper 6-0, 6-0. South's Matthew Roberts beat Tyler Hess in his No. 2 singles matchup 6-0, 6-0. Caleb Morris, who took up the No. 3 singles position for the Braves, beat Franco Singolani 6-0, 6-0 to give South an undefeated mark in singles play.
South No.1 doubles partners Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi continued their strong play throughout the season as well, beating out Northview partners Owen Tipton and Caleb Swearingen 6-2, 6-1. South's Walker Forsythe and Paul Hegna defeated Benjamin Goshen and Chase Nuckols 6-1, 6-2 to wrap up the 5-0 sweep.
The win marks another strong start in a prominent program. The atmosphere of the South tennis team has continued to foster a sense of excitement amongst its members, coaches and fans. The confidence in the group shines, with none being more thrilled about the possibilities this year than South junior Stephen Kallubhavi.
“It has been a good season so far and we are a really strong team this year – I think possibly the best we have ever had,” Kallubhavi said. “I think that we are in a great position and we are exactly where we need to be right now.”
Northview (6-1) has gotten off to a strong start in 2019 as well, with the loss to the Braves being its first of the year. Despite the overall result of the contest, Northview coach Emily Goff saw positives in her team’s performance Tuesday, remarking on the positive attitude and fight of the group.
“Terre Haute South always has a strong program and they showed that today,” Goff said. “I am proud of the way our boys came out in this matchup and didn’t back down from the challenge.”
After such a good start to the year, Terre Haute South will face several challenges in the coming week, including a rematch with Park Tudor, who the Braves lost to in the semistate in the 2018 season.
“Everyone is playing very smart tennis right now and the teams that we have played and are going to play are really good,” Patterson said. “We have some big matches coming up and we have to be ready for them.”
Singles – Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Brevin Cooper 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Tyler Hess 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Franco Singolani 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles – Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen 6-2, 6-1; Walker Forsythe-Paul Hegna (THS) def. Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols 6-1, 6-2.
Next – Terre Haute South (7-0) plays again on Thursday at 6 p.m. as they travel to Bloomington South. Northview (6-1) plays again Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Linton-Stockton.
