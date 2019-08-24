South boys, girls split soccer doubleheader

Saturday morning’s doubleheader against Conference Indiana foe Southport marked just the second game of the season for Terre Haute South High School’s boys and girls soccer teams.
And while getting off to a good start in conference play was imperative for each, the games also served as a measuring stick to see where they are and what needs to be improved upon moving forward.
Both contests featured many similarities – close, down-to-the-wire, early goals and good defense – and despite the outcomes differing for South, it turned out to be a positive day for the Braves as the girls defeated the Cardinals 3-1, while the boys fell 2-1 but had plenty to be optimistic about.
“I would have liked to have faced them a little bit later in the season. We’re missing four starters, one hurt [Brock Barger] and three taking the SATs [Matthew Ford, Samuel Ford and Jalen Clark],” South boys coach John Stephens said.
“So not having four starters and going up against the reigning conference champions was tough … but I feel good about our performance.”
The boys got the double-dip kicked off and Southport came out on the attack.
Within the first three minutes of action, the visitors were quickly up 1-0 on Albert Thang’s goal, assisted by Thawng Nang.
Southport added a second goal on a penalty kick from Biak Thang later in the half to go up 2-0.
Stephens admitted the Cardinals’ quickness and aggressiveness early on caught the Braves off guard.
“I don’t think we were ready for them to pressure us as much as they did,” Stephens said. “They caught us flat and we paid the price for it.”
That, however, would be the last goal the Braves’ defense would allow, giving them a chance to get back into the game.
At the 16:47 mark of the second half, they were officially back in the game on Ashton Hayne’s corner kick that somehow avoided the scrum of players inside the penalty box and made its way into the back of the net, cutting the deficit in half and injected life into the home team.
“It lifted us up a little bit in the second half,” Stephens said of Hayne’s goal. “We were flat and having a hard time getting something going. That definitely lifted us and got us back into the game.”
South moved the ball into position for what could have been potential shots a few times throughout the remainder of the game, but the Cardinals wouldn’t allow one to be taken, fending off the Braves.
In the girls game, it was South that got off to the fast start.
Within the first three minutes, the Braves were on the scoreboard on Natalie Morris’ goal that just got past the diving efforts of Southport goalkeeper Ava Pierle.
The left-footed Morris was able to get a handful of shots off during the afternoon and connected for her second goal of the first half at the midway point, when again, she took the ball to the middle of the penalty box, set up her left foot and got it over the top of Pierle’s leaping paws, giving her team a 2-0 advantage.
“Natalie’s really good at getting a quick shot off and getting herself into positions where she’s able to do that,” South girls coach Courtney Hubbard said of Morris.
South kept Southport off the scoreboard in the first half and then added to its lead with 24:17 left in the game on Milla McFarland’s goal, adding a little cushion, which turned out to be quite important.
Less than two minutes after McFarland scored, Southport got the deficit back to two on a goal from Chloe Patton.
“A 2-0 lead at halftime is the most dangerous lead, so being able to get that third goal is really important to calm back down your team and get them back in the mindset of playing,” said Hubbard of McFarland’s goal.
But with the way the Braves defended the Cardinals, holding them to just five shots – four on goal – and senior goalkeeper Lanee Dillion’s surehandedness (three saves on four chances), South was able to run off the remaining time to win its second game of the week and first conference game of the season.
“I think we’re starting the season off pretty strong, and of course coming away with a conference win is really important to the success the rest of the season,” Hubbard said.
Boys game
Southport 2 0 — 2
Terre Haute South 0 1 — 1
Sp — Albert Thang (Thawng Nang), 37:07 1H
Sp — Biak Thang, 23:41 1H
THS — Ashton Hayne, 16:47 2H
Shots (on goal) — Southport 15 (11), Terre Haute South 10 (5).
Next — Terre Haute South (0-2, 0-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Evansville Central next Saturday. Southport (3-0, 1-0 Conference Indiana) hosts Franklin Community on Tuesday.
Girls game
Southport 0 1 — 1
Terre Haute South 2 1 — 3
THS — Natalie Morris, 37:04 1H
THS — Morris, 20:45 1H
THS — Milla McFarland, 24:17 2H
Sp — Chloe Patton, 22:23 2H
Shots (on goal) — Southport 5 (4), Terre Haute South 22 (15).
Next — Terre Haute South (2-0, 1-0 Conference Indiana) visits Martinsville next Saturday. Southport (0-2, 0-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Franklin Central on Tuesday.
