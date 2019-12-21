With Terre Haute being isolated from the rest of the state on Indiana’s western border, athletic travel is a way of life for all of Vigo County’s high schools.
Of the regular trips the Vigo County schools make, the games at the various Evansville schools are among the hardest on the schedule.
Why? It’s a two-hour-plus, stop-and-go bus ride. There’s a time zone change which can mean games start earlier or later than usual. And, of course, the Evansville schools can often offer stiff competition.
Both of Terre Haute South’s basketball teams made separate Evansville trips on Saturday. South’s girls went to Evansville Central and the boys were at Evansville Memorial.
Both of them had a happy bus ride home. South’s girls won 57-48 and the South boys won 65-58.
Both teams go into the holidays with win streaks to call their own. The girls have won three in a row. The boys went 2-0 in a pair of weekend games.
“It was a really gritty win. It brought toughness out of our team,” South girls coach Will Staal said. “Every single person in our locker room has been sick this week. We need this holiday break more than most, but we didn’t make excuses.”
South boys coach Maynard Lewis was equally pleased with the Braves’ solid weekend.
“The gap has closed to where a win is a win whether you’re a Class A school or 4A school because everyone is perfecting their craft from when they’re little kids,” Lewis said. “So to come to Evansville and beat them on their home court is a pretty big deal.”
In the girls game, South trailed at halftime 26-21 as Central’s Amaya Thomas scored 12 points by the break.
South woke up in the third quarter, with Ally Pepperworth and Kiersten Padgett making the presence felt in a big way. The Braves outscored the Bears 22-13 in the quarter as Pepperworth scored eight and Padgett scored six. Zayda Hatfield chipped in four as the Braves took a 41-39 lead.
“We kind of woke up and got to the basics of what Lady Braves basketball is all about. We played good solid defense, shared the basketball, and moved with a purpose,” Staal said.
The Braves (6-5) kept the pedal down in the fourth quarter as Padgett scored six more. She scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Pepperworth was excellent throughout as she led all scorers with 22 points.
Hatfield had 11 points and seven rebounds. Paityn Shipley had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. All of which pleased Staal.
“We were down against Central, but there was never a doubt we’d win the basketball game. Our team is playing with a confidence that even if we know we’re making mistakes? Someone is going to step up,” Staal said.
South’s girls are over .500 after a 3-5 start. What’s been the difference?
“Toughness. We’re starting to get tough. I’m not sure many outside our locker room thought we’d be going into the holiday break at 6-5,” Staal said.
In the boys game, the Braves had to face down a similar early onslaught from the home team. The Tigers scored 19 points – balanced out between Justin Waiz, Connor Quick, Cade Graham and Connor Agler – but South stayed within reach as strong starts from Cordell Hanes and Brayden Turner meant the deficit was only 19-17.
South trailed 32-31 at halftime, but as it was in the girls game, the third quarter proved decisive. Brylan Apholone had the hot hand as he made all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
A traditional three-point play by Hanes gave South a 50-40 with 2:59 left in the quarter before the Tigers closed the gap to 50-45.
Lewis wants his Braves to accept the roles they’ve been assigned and he got the perfect definition of that selflessness was when Daonta Wade stepped to the fore.
Wade, who comes off the bench, scored five straight field goals for the Braves in the fourth quarter to help keep the Tigers at bay. Wade scored all 10 of his points in this span.
“It’s a team atmosphere and [Wade] is one of the individuals I’m talking about when it comes to embracing a role. We ask him to use his athleticism to get rebounds and putbacks and he’s making our team better,” Lewis said.
Memorial (1-4) stayed within range into the final minute, but free throws by Turner and Hanes finished the game off in South’s favor.
“No matter is we play back-to-back or two games in less than an 18-hour period, we have to come ready to play,” Lewis said. “I’m proud of our kids to be mentality tough and I embrace these situations as a coach because I want to see how a team reacts. We were locked in and ready to play.”
Girls
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (57) – Hatfield 2 7-7 11, Cox 0 0-0 0, Swan 0 0-0 0, Shipley 3 2-2 10, Padgett 6 2-4 14, Pepperworth 8 2-4 22, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-2 0. 19 FG, 13-19 FT, 57 TP.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (48) – Frank 1 1-3 3, Williams 3 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Morton 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-2 2, Nally 4 3-3 15, Thomas 5 8-10 18. 15 FG, 12-18 FT, 48 TP.
TH South=13=8=22=14=-=57
Ev. Central=9=17=13=9=-=48
3-point goals – Pepperworth 4, Shipley 2; Nally 4, Williams 2. Total fouls – THS 16, EC 16.
Next - TH South (6-5) plays at Vincennes Rivet in the Rivet Invitational next Friday. Evansville Central (4-10) hosts Southridge on Jan. 3.
Boys
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (65) – Cort. Hanes 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Cord. Hanes 4 6-8 15, Apoholone 4 1-2 12, Turner 2 4-4 10, Reddy 3 0-0 6, Richardson 1 0-0 3, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Wade 5 0-0 10, Bacon 1 0-0 2, Comer 1 0-0 2. 23 FG, 11-14 FT, 65 TP.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL (58) – J. Graham 6 6-7 18, Waiz 0 0-0 0, Bordfeld 0 0-0 0, Lively 0 0-0 0, Helmerich 0 0-0 0, C. Quick 2 0-0 4, C. Graham 10 1-2 22, Auker 0 0-0 0, Agler 5 4-4 14. 23 FG, 11-15 FT, 58 TP.
TH South=17=14=19=15=-=65
Ev. Memorial=19=13=13=13=-=58
3-point goals – Apholone 3, Turner 2, Cord. Hanes, Richardson, Wilson; C. Graham. Total fouls – THS 17, EC 15. Fouled out – J. Graham.
Next - TH South (4-4) next plays Riverton Parke at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Evansville Memorial (1-4) plays Heritage Hills on Jan. 4.
Commented
