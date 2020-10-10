"Nerves played a good part," Terre Haute South tennis coach Ethan Caldwell said Saturday afternoon, moments after his team had fallen just short of a return trip to the state finals.
"There was a lot of pressure on the new people," said No. 1 singles player Canaan Sellers when asked about the Braves' season as a whole.
And, unfortunately, the Braves were playing the host team at the Center Grove Semistate, which didn't help them in an eventual 3-2 setback.
The final score looked set in stone about 10 minutes after the match had started. South was going to get points from Sellers at No. 1 singles and Caleb Morris at No. 3 singles, but the host Trojans looked certain to get points at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
So No. 2 doubles was going to be the decisive match, and it was going to be close.
Walker Forsythe and Stephen Kallubhavi took leads of 2-1 and 3-2 in the first set, then gave up back-to-back games to fall behind 4-3. The two teams traded games until the score was 6-5 in Center Grove's favor, but then it was the Trojans' turn to score.
Forsythe and Kallubhavi won back-to-back games early in the second set to take a 2-1 lead, then gave up four of the next five. The South pair fought back to draw within 5-4 but couldn't get the next game.
"We could've easily won that match," Caldwell said afterward. "Just a few points either way [decided the entire match]."
Center Grove entered the semistate ranked seventh in the state, South 25th, but the teams had played a 3-2 match early in the season — also won by the Trojans — and the Braves weren't worried.
Sellers certainly wasn't.
"I played [Center Grove's Dhrumil Patel] earlier this season," he said after his 6-1, 6-0 win. "I knew I was going to win, but I played so good the last time I was worried if I could play that well again."
Even though South's top player had some of his usual discussions with himself about serving, Patel never threatened and Sellers won in less than an hour.
Morris took a little longer to finish his match against Trojan freshman Max Williams, but Morris wasn't worried either. For one thing, Williams appeared to be quite young — and to be fair, quite promising — for a freshman.
"You could definitely tell [Williams] hadn't hit puberty yet," Morris said after his 6-0, 6-2 win.
But Center Grove's top doubles team of Carson Contos and Landen Finlinson had already finished off South's Cam Faro and Jonathon Stadler before Sellers' match was over, and the home team had a 2-1 lead after Luke Embrey defeated Matthew Roberts.
Caldwell also was well aware where the match would be decided.
"Two doubles had been playing great lately," he said after the match. "I had high hopes." And at a neutral venue, who's to say how those few points either way might have turned out.
So the Braves finished 20-4, half the losses to Center Grove. Sellers continues in the state singles tournament for the second time, but wishes he were there the way he was in 2019.
"I like going to the state with the team; it's a lot more fun," he said, "and I only had the privilege to do that once."
"It was really exciting. We'd been looking forward to this match all year," Morris said. "We gave it our all."
"It was a different season," Sellers said. "We did so well last year."
"It was a great year," said Caldwell, concluding his first season as head coach. "We went as far as I hoped, but I thought we could've made it farther."
Both teams will look different when they meet next season. South loses seven seniors, five [Sellers, Roberts, Morris, Faro and Kallubhavi] from its regular lineup, and Center Grove also had five senior starters on Saturday.
"I'll have a completely new varsity lineup next year," Caldwell said. "Back to the drawing board."
Center Grove 3, Terre Haute South 2
Singles -- Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Dhrumil Patel 6-1, 6-0; Luke Embrey (CG) def. Matthew Roberts 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Max Williams 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles -- Carson Contos-Landen Finlinson (CG) def. Cam Faro-Jonathon Stadler 6-2, 6-0; Bennett Strain-Glenn Swaney (CG) def. Walker Forsythe-Stephen Kallubhavi 7-5, 6-4.
Next -- Terre Haute South finished 20-4, although Sellers continues in the individual singles tournament. Center Grove will host Munster on Friday in the state quarterfinals.
