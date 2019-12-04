Terre Haute South’s boys basketball identity to make the opposition make mistakes to give the Braves easy buckets.
With Charleston in the Braves’ house on Wednesday? It was mission accomplished.
The Braves pulled ahead in the first half thanks to easy chances created off of turnovers. South forced 24 turnovers overall and had 18 steals as the Braves rolled to a 60-34 victory.
South has always tried to put pressure on ball-handlers with Maynard Lewis in-charge, but with a small roster this year – nine players are 6-foot-2 or smaller – it’s become even more important. Moreover, South can come at opponents in waves, which is what the Braves did against the Trojans.
“We want to play fast this year and put pressure on teams. We’re not very big, we’re small, but we need to use that to our advantage. We may give up some easy buckets, but we’re fast enough to get some wide-open baskets out of our fast break too,” South coach Maynard Lewis said.
Eight different South players had steals, including five each for Cordell Hanes and Brylan Apholone. It’s a fun style to play and the Braves are embracing it.
“We really work on defense a lot in practice, so to see it come out in the game is good,” South guard Amariyae Wilson said.
Wilson was South’s leading scorer with 18 points. He was the only Brave in double-figures, but 10 different Braves scored as the turnovers led to a lot of Braves converting in transition.
Wilson, a sophomore, looked comfortable contributing at the varsity level. He’s a gym rat that the Braves are hoping to build on.
“I’m always the first one in the gym and the last one out, that’s just my mentality,” Wilson said.
Lewis appreciates the commitment.
“He, along with the rest of his teammates, really work hard. He’s already trying to find a court somewhere and you appreciate guys who are trying to perfect their craft,” Lewis said.
The visiting Trojans, playing a rare mid-week, NBA-style back-to-back after a 67-60 loss at Marshall on Tuesday, came out sharp, as Charleston made four of its first seven shots to take an early 10-7 lead. Charleston, however, had six turnovers in the opening period, a sign of things to come. South’s relatively cold shooting and a banked-in 3-pointer at the quarter break helped the Trojans take a 13-12 lead.
The advantage would dissipate in a hurry as South’s pressure offense began to have serious bite in the second quarter. Charleston would turn the ball over eight times in the period as the Braves had five second-quarter steals, including three by Brylan Apholone.
South’s offense woke up too. Wilson scored six points in a 9-0 run that allowed the Braves to build a cushion over the Trojans. South’s halftime advantage was 28-18.
The second half offered no respite for the Trojans. South had six more steals off of eight Charleston turnovers. A 20-4 run by the Braves ended any hope Charleston had of getting back into the contest.
South next goes on the road for two games this weekend. South is at Evansville Bosse on Friday and at Mooresville on Saturday.
“It’s a good opportunity. It’s not an ideal schedule to go down to Evansville, get back late, and then get on the bus the next day to Mooresville, but I want to see how our guys react. If they’re willing to accept the challenge. I hope they’re willing to take on that on,” Lewis said.
CHARLESTON (34) – Hurst 3-5 0-2 7, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-7 0-0 8, Miller 4-11 0-0 10, Bickford 1-4 0-0 2, Schuette 0-1 0-2 0, Braun 0-4 0-0 0, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Rennels 0-0 0-0 0, Landrus 3-4 0-0 7, Oakley 0-0 0-0 0, Applegate 0-0 0-0 0. 14-40 FG, 0-4 FT, 34 TP.
TH SOUTH (60) – Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 8-13 0-0 18, Hanes 3-10 0-0 7, Apholone 4-7 0-0 9, Reddy 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 3-10 0-0 7, Comer 1-1 0-0 2, Rutledge 2-4 0-0 5, Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Wilkins 2-3 2-2 6, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2. 26-56 FG, 2-2 FT, 60 TP.
Charleston=13=5=9=7=-=34
Terre Haute South=12=16=24=8=-=60
3-point goals - C 6-20 (Miller 2-7, Bell 2-4, Hurst 1-2, Landrus 1-1, Bickford 0-2, Braun 0-2, Harrell 0-1, Burgess 0-1); THS 6-21 (Wilson 2-4, Turner 1-5, Hanes 1-4, Apholone 1-3, Rutledge 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Wilkins 0-1). Rebounds - C 23 (Hurst 4, Miller 4); THS 35 (Wilson 6, Team 6, Rutledge 5). Steals - C 5 (Miller 3); THS 18 (Hanes 5, Apholone 5). Blocks - C 2 (Miller, Braun); THS 0. Turnovers - C 24, THS 16. Total fouls - C 9, THS 13.
JV – Charleston 59 (Burgess 26), TH South 57 (Richardson 22).
Next - TH South (2-1) plays at Evansville Bosse on Friday.
