Two 90-minute drives to Center Grove High School in less than a week might not be everyone's cup of tea, but that was the prize for Terre Haute South's boys high school tennis team Saturday.
The sixth-ranked Braves routed Connersville 5-0 in Center Grove Semistate play, and return there Friday for a noon state quarterfinal match, probably against eighth-ranked Munster.
Coach Jami Patterson of the Braves likes the venue.
"It's like a second home to us, we've played here so much," she said as Saturday afternoon's match reached its conclusion, "and Munster's never played here."
Her players, Patterson said, like the timing of the Friday match, "because they get out of school," she noted.
Saturday's win gave Patterson her first semistate championship with South's boys, but it wasn't very dramatic — or unexpected.
"We told [the South players] to visualize themselves on these courts in the deciding match against Munster," Patterson admitted after the win over the unranked Spartans was safely in the book, for example.
The Braves got out of the gate quickly, especially the No. 1 doubles team of Seth Gage and Jacob Thacker. With a flurry of aces by Thacker fueling the fast start, the pair finished off their first set 6-0 in less than a half hour, then took the second set 6-2 to be off the court in less than an hour.
"We got too relaxed," Gage said of allowing the two second-set games.
"At the end we got a little too excited and were overhitting," Thacker said. "We had to reel it in a little bit."
"This is the first time this year [Gage and Thacker] have been off the court first," Patterson said. "They're really playing well right now ... and they play two different ways, so they're hard to get a gauge on."
Canaan Sellers got the second point at No. 1 singles about five minutes later, and No. 3 singles player Caleb Morris got the match-clinching point after barely an hour on the court.
"It went really well," Morris said of his match. "The cold and wind were a big factor — you have to hit with more spin and play smarter . . . and keep your hands warm somehow."
The fourth point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi, which left Matthew Roberts on the court at No. 2 singles. When he fell behind 2-1 in his second set, Roberts was in the dreaded "get this over with so we can eat" position in the lineup, and he responded by polishing off his last five games in short order.
The Braves had lost a semistate match at Center Grove a year ago, another reason they'll be glad to return to the Trojans' courts on Friday.
"As a team we're playing really well," Morris said. "We'll be ready for Friday."
"I'm pretty happy with the team this year," Sellers added. "A lot of people are playing insane all of a sudden."
