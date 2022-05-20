Terre Haute North’s Patriots could have been left for dead after two innings, when they trailed crosstown rival Terre Haute South 10-0 on a warm and windy Friday evening.
The Patriots increased their level of play exponentially over the final five innings, but still fell 12-9 as the Braves claimed the coveted “Glove Trophy” for the intra-city matchup.
South led 3-0 after three batters, as James Riddle hit a homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning. After Brady Weidenbenner walked, Jackson McFarland crushed a long homer to right that was unaffected by the windy conditions.
North turned to reliever Tyler Will in the second inning, and the Braves plated seven more runs to assume the double-digit lead. Blaze Schultz had a three-run homer to key the second-inning outburst, with two other runners scoring on wild pitches, another on an error and the final run on an infield hit.
Will settled down after that point, allowing just two unearned runs in his five innings of work.
“Will was put in a difficult situation for them, but he kept them in the game and they kept chipping away and chipping away,” said South coach Kyle Kraemer. “We quit pressing in the third and fourth innings and allowed them to come back. We just have to keep the foot on the pedal.”
Kramer was happy that his team was able to use its quickness, as recent Vincennes University commitment Tucker Helton beat out two infield hits and Riddle also used his speed in a variety of ways.
“We made a lot of things happen, and we haven’t done that the past few weeks,” Kraemer said.
North got three runs off South starter Kylan Norman, two of which came home on a triple by cleanup hitter Alex Karr.
North’s Cam Judson, who pitched the first inning for his team, crushed a grand slam in the top of the fourth to cut the gap to 10-7. The Patriots added two more runs in the fifth, as Judson had an RBI single and Kyler Dixon brought home another with a sacrifice fly.
Riddle reached on an error to lead off the fifth inning, went to second as Weidenbenner was hit by a pitch, went to third on a double-play groundout and scored on Helton’s infield hit to provide an 11-9 cushion.
The Braves added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as catcher Ross Olsen doubled, went to third on a groundout and scored as Riddle reached on an error.
Ty Stultz came on in relief for South in the fourth, and got the final eight Patriots out to seal the win for his team.
North coach Scott Lawson did not have to look far to find the reason for his team’s defeat.
“We were just not being competitive on the mound [in the first two innings],” Lawson said. “In a game like this, it’s emotional and once it starts rolling in one direction it’s hard to stop it. We just didn’t do a good enough job of stopping it soon enough.
“We battled back and at least made it a ballgame in the middle innings.”
Seven different Braves helped rack up 11 total hits, while North equaled that hit total.
North finished its regular season at 7-9-1, and returns to South to play Decatur Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday in sectional action.
South is 13-11 and plays a doubleheader at Guerin Catholic today to close out its regular season. The Braves will meet Avon in sectional semifinal action at noon on Memorial Day.
Terre Haute North=003=430=0=-=9=11=4
Terre Haute South=370=011=x=-=12=11=3
Judson, Will (2) and Nicoson; Norman, Stultz (4) and Olsen. WP -- Stultz. LP -- Judson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.