Roughly 83 miles away Wednesday, South’s Braves set up the possibility of an all-Terre Haute final in the Class 3A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional for boys high school soccer.
They came from behind to defeat Martinsville 3-1 in the first semifinal of the evening.
Then North’s Patriots — who had blanked Bloomington South 2-0 in a regular-season matchup Sept. 3 — lost to the Panthers 1-0 in the sectional-nightcap rematch.
So instead of Terre Haute vs. Terre Haute, it’ll be South (Terre Haute) vs. South (Bloomington) for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. During the regular season, the Braves won 1-0 at Bloomington South on Sept. 10.
Terre Haute South, which had shut out Martinsville 3-0 during the regular season, overcame a goal from the Artesians’ Sam Foley in the first 20 seconds Wednesday to rally for the semifinal triumph.
“That [early goal] was a wake-up call,” Terre Haute South coach John Stephens admitted. “They’re better than the first time we played them.”
THS senior midfielder Adam Andres tied the score at 1-1 about eight minutes later, kicking in an unassisted goal from about 12 yards out. That remained the score heading into the second half, which was dominated by the Braves.
Andres found the net again almost 13 minutes into the second half, this time from 18 yards out, on an assist from Grant Esper. With that, Andres boosted his team-high goal total for the season to 12.
Andres assisted on Terre Haute South’s final goal, finding senior Isaac Hale close to the net midway through the second half.
Stephens also mentioned that Terre Haute South goalkeeper Kade Kline played well after Martinsville’s early goal.
“Kade really helped our defense regroup and get our heads back in it,” the Braves’ coach said.
In the second semifinal, Bloomington South junior midfielder Andrew Swank used his right foot from close range with 4:37 remaining in the first half to score what proved to be the only goal of the match.
Afterward, Terre Haute North coach Andrew Gray said there wasn’t much difference between this match and the Sept. 3 encounter won by the Patriots.
“Both teams played really hard [both times] and this one came down to a few different chances,” Gray explained. “They took care of one of their chances.
“We got really close [to scoring] and I think we played just as hard. ... It just didn’t fall our way this time.”
Gray credited goalkeeper Adam Waters, one of five seniors playing their final soccer match for Terre Haute North, with keeping the score close.
“I think he did a fantastic job throughout the game,” the Patriots’ coach emphasized. “He stepped up in a lot ways and made a lot of saves. ... All of the players did an excellent job and did everything they could.”
Gray also stressed how much he’ll miss the five seniors next season.
“They were fantastic,” he said. “They were great leaders for our team. They stepped up in every moment. ... They led us through the good times and the bad times.”
Gray and his players knew before their match that Terre Haute South had knocked off Martinsville and propelled itself into Saturday’s title clash. A North-South matchup of the Terre Haute variety was something they really wanted to make happen.
Even 83 miles away.
“If we would have got through tonight — again, we gave it all that we could — we would have been well-prepared for that,” Gray insisted.
“A guaranteed [Terre Haute] South-North winner would be great,” a hopeful Stephens mentioned between games Wednesday.
TH South 3, Martinsville 1
TH South=1=2=—=3
Martinsville=1=0=—=1
M — Foley, 1H
THS — Andres (unassisted), 1H
THS — Andres (Esper), 2H
THS — Hale (Andres), 2H
Next — TH South (10-5-2) will take on Bloomington South for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Martinsville finished 8-7-1.
Bloomington South 1, TH North 0
TH North=0=0=—=0
Bl. South=1=0=—=1
BS — Swank (York), 4:37 1H
Next — Bloomington South (9-5-2) will battle Terre Haute South for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday. TH North ended up 9-8-1.
