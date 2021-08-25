Terre Haute North girls soccer coach Kyle Baker calls his group of five sophomore starters — a quintet that also played major minutes during their freshman year — as the Patriots' "spine".
He means that in the soccer sense — Ella Winchell plays center back, Becca Gore plays central midfield, Alyse Thompson plays an attacking, linking midfielder role, while Cali Wuestefeld and Caroline Gauer both play up front. He also likely means it in the team-building sense as these Patriots form the core of how North's fortunes are likely to play out over the next three seasons.
"They grew up playing together and they get together at Caroline's house and they play [away from practice] too," Baker noted.
What Baker may or may not know is that those soccer sessions at Gauer's home don't always take on the most serious tone.
"Becca showed up at my house once in a banana costume and we played soccer outside my house in a banana costume. It's practice, but it's fun," Gauer noted.
"It was a little challenging, but it made it more fun," said Gore on the in's and out's of banana soccer. "When we're playing normally, it does get competitive, very competitive."
Such is life with a group of girls who have been playing together since the first grade in the case of Winchell, Gore and Thompson and sixth grade when Gauer and Wuestefeld entered the group. Whether it was in the Vigo County Youth Soccer Association or in the Indy Premier club program, the Patriots' group of five has shared their athletic exploits from the earliest age.
"It's a group that grew up playing together and you can tell by watching them in how they know what each other are doing. It's been impressive to watch in how cohesive they are," Baker said.
North is getting results too. So far, the Patriots are 3-0 to start the season, well on their way to improving their 10-7 mark from 2020. The Patriots have beaten Lafayette Harrison, Northview and Mooresville so far. North next plays at unbeaten Evansville North on Thursday before they begin Conference Indiana play next week.
The sophomore spine has been instrumental in North's success so far. Wuestefeld has scored five of the Patriots' 11 goals and she also has an assist. Gauer, who was second on the Patriots in 2020, but first among returning players, with eight goals, is part of a formidable partnership as he's scored two goals, but she has five assists, several in service to Wuestefeld. Gauer and Wuestefeld each have six shots. Junior Lily Holder also has six shots as that trio has taken two-thirds of the Patriots' attempts on goal.
Gore (one goal) and Thompson get involved in the attack as well. Meanwhile, Winchell helms a defense that has only let in two goals (both against Mooresville) in three matches.
When North wins the ball in its defensive half of the field, it is usually Winchell that gets Patriots' attacks going up their spine.
"We all play in a straight line, and all in the middle, so we connect to each other so much easier from the back, to the middle to the front and we can push it forward," Winchell explained.
From there, Gore facilitates the service up front from North's 4-3-3 formation with Thompson as the link between the midfield and the forwards. Thompson is part of the great North legacy of Thompson sisters. Sasha is currently playing at Indiana State and Keely is at Southern Indiana. Baker is hoping she can join Gauer and Wuestefeld as a scoring threat.
For now, though, it is Gauer and Wuestefeld who have provided the goals throughout their careers.
"As soon as one of us gets the ball, I almost know in the back of my mind what's going to happen and where we're going to be. It's almost second-nature sometimes how easily we move the ball back and forth," said Wuestefeld, who joked that she scores sometimes because Gauer "tackles the goalie".
"I can't tell you how it happens on every goal, it's a surprise every time, but we find a way to make it happen."
That Wuestefeld, who scored four goals in 2020, has been finding the back of the net this year more often than Gauer is not something that either is going to get too worked up about.
"Me being the forward and Cali being the mid? You'd think [the goals total] would be reversed, but lately, it's been a Cali scoring thing, saving the day for us. As long as we're winning, that's what matters," Gauer said.
North has a proud tradition in girls soccer, with five sectional titles in the last decade, including a regional crown in 2016. With this young core, it would seem the Patriots could be building to something special in the coming years. Baker, however, doesn't want his sophomores or any of the other Patriots to be too fixated on what's in front of them.
"They're getting to experience a whole lot of things from girls older than them that they'll be able to take going forward, but I've been having them focus a bit more on the present, because they're capable of doing great things now," Baker said. "We just have to decide that we want to answer all of the questions the game asks. We have to find 11 girls willing to answer those questions, and right now, we're not at 11. Hopefully, we can get there by October."
The sophomore spine agreed. They are looking forward to making a run in the always competitive and difficult 3A sectional they compete in against the Bloomington schools and Terre Haute South.
"Last year, we didn't win the first game of sectional, so we're hoping to get through to regional this year and maybe a bit further," Thompson said.
"We're off to a good start, but there's so much more we can accomplish. We can connect better and play better as a team, but we have a whole season to get that right," Winchell said.
