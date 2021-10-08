Spoiler alert: there could be a blowout or two among the Wabash Valley high school football games scheduled this weekend.
There will also be some nail-biters, however, so your job as a football fan is discerning which is which and what kind of competition you want to support.
If you can't decide, go anyway.
• Indianapolis Chatard (3-4) at Terre Haute North (3-4), 7 p.m. — Chatard's four losses have included three to teams who are or were ranked first in the state in their respective class, two of them close ones.
The Patriots have been reminded all week about how close they came to upsetting the Trojans at Chatard last season. The Trojans have been reminded all week about how close they were to being upset by the Patriots last season.
• West Vigo (2-3, 1-3 Western Indiana Conference Green) at Cloverdale (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m. — The North Putnam team beaten by the Vikings last week had a decisive earlier win over the Clovers, so the Vikings should be the favorites if they take care of business.
• Edgewood (1-5, 0-3 Western Indiana Conference Gold) at Northview (5-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The Knights still can share a division title and are heavily favored against the visiting Mustangs. That's not to say that this is one of the potential blowouts, however.
• Traders Point Christian (3-4) at North Central (2-4), 7 p.m. — The visitors have played a wide variety of opponents with a wide variety of outcomes. They lost to the Park Tudor team that North Central beat, but they also played very tough against top-10 teams Heritage Christian and Covenant Christian.
The Thunderbirds, threatening to be the hottest team in the Wabash Valley, will celebrate Senior Night and it's also the "Power of 5" Christmas for Kids toy drive. Fans are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate in memory of former Thunderbird Kegan Ennen.
• Linton (7-0) at Eastern Greene (1-6), 7 p.m. — This might be one of the blowouts.
• Riverton Parke (2-4, 1-3 Wabash River Conference) at Parke Heritage (5-2, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Maybe the referees for this one will have spent the day at the Covered Bridge Festival, or at least had the foresight to leave for the game early in anticipation of heavy traffic. The Wolves hope to take another step toward a conference championship, while the Panthers hope to foil their rivals' plans.
• South Vermillion (3-4, 2-2 WRC) at Seeger (4-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. — The host Patriots still have a shot at the WRC championship, although they need some help. These two teams split last season, and South Vermillion will be seeking revenge for a 2020 sectional loss.
• Southport (0-7, 0-3 Conference Indiana) at Terre Haute South (0-7, 0-3), 7:30 p.m. — There are a surprising number of decent high school football teams in Indiana with winless records, and these are two of them (with a combined 20-game losing streak).
Two very promising sophomore quarterbacks are evidence that opponents of the Cardinals and Braves are taking their wins while they can get them.
• Indian Creek (2-5, 1-1 WIC Gold) at Sullivan (5-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Golden Arrows can share the division title with a win, but the visitors could do the same by winning out themselves. It's a long bus ride, though.
In Illinois:
• Paris (4-2, 2-2 Little Illini Conference) at Olney (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — Both teams are vying for second place in the Little Illini Conference. The Tigers are coming off their most complete game of the year.
• Red Hill (1-5, 0-3 LIC) at Marshall (0-6, 0-5), 7 p.m. — Can the Lions rise up and snap their losing streak? This would be a good time to do so, with the team they don't like coming up the following week.
• Lawrenceville (3-3, 3-3 LIC) at Robinson (3-3, 3-2), 8 p.m. — Robinson also has a shot at second place in the LIC, but the Indians have beaten some good teams. The winner will still have legitimate playoff hopes.
• Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville (0-6) at Casey (3-3), 7 p.m. — This might be a blowout too.
Saturday
• Martinsville (5-1) at Biggsville (West Central) (4-2), 1 p.m. — Are there playoffs in Illinois 8-man? Or at least a championship trophy for the best record in the south? If so, this is a big game for both teams.
• Dugger Union (1-3) at Webster County, Ky. (0-6), 2 p.m. — Except for the travel involved, this should become a rivalry. Webster County is in Dixon, population 786, while Dugger lists 883 as its population.
