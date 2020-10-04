There are good draws and bad draws in Indiana boys high school soccer sectionals.
There are also really bad draws, which is what Terre Haute North and Northview have this week.
The Patriots and Knights play the second match on Tuesday at Bedford North Lawrence. The winner of that match, which will end somewhere around 9 p.m. and result in a late trip home, will have to turn around the next day and head back to Bedford for a semifinal match.
It’s not easy, coach John Stephens of Terre Haute can tell you, because the Braves had that situation a year ago (and from Bloomington, not Bedford). That’s part of the reason why Stephens — whose Braves drew the bye and won’t play until a Wednesday semifinal — said recently, “In eight years [as South’s coach] this is the first time I’ve ever had a good draw.
Boys sectionals are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday this week, while the girls play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Defending champions from the Wabash Valley are the Northview girls, working on their fourth straight Class 2A sectional win, and the West Vigo boys, who play Monday night at Monrovia hoping to defend their Class 2A victory from 2019.
Class 3A boys — Stephens has high hopes for his Braves, 9-5-2, who avoid three Conference Indiana rivals until a potential championship-match meeting thanks to their bye.
“Expectations were really high [for a veteran team],” said the South coach, whose team has lost four times by one goal. “Anybody can win it.”
“The boys are prepared to have a strong showing,” said North coach Andrew Gray, whose 8-7-1 team beat South by one of those one-goal margins.
“It’s a tough sectional,” said Northview coach Mike Rains, whose team is 3-8 and playing a class higher than the school’s girls team. “We’ll face a tough opponent no matter what.”
• Class 2A boys — The Vikings, 10-3-1, might be better than they were a year ago. They open Monday against Sullivan, a team they’ve beaten, then would face South Vermillion — which drew the bye — in Wednesday’s semifinals. South Vermillion and West Vigo tied this season.
“Most of my starters loved that we have the hardest draw to get through,” coach Brady Cole of West Vigo said. “We look forward to the crazy week . . . and watching our guys perform with their back against the wall.”
• Class A boys — Relative newcomers to the sport, Bloomfield and White River Valley compete at South Knox, with the Wolverines having legitimate sectional hopes.
• Class 3A girls — Host Terre Haute South needs two wins to reach the championship match while Terre Haute North needs just one, but the Patriots may have the tougher draw.
“We’ve known all along a second matchup with No. 9 Bloomington South was needed in order to advance,” said North coach Kyle Baker, whose team finished 10-6. “Overall we are a very young team led by a solid group of seniors . . . and we are looking forward to the challenge.” North lost 1-0 to Bloomington South in their Conference Indiana match.
“I think our season is on an upward trajectory,” said coach Courtney Hubbard of South, and that was before the Braves beat Northview last week. Currently 6-7, the Braves face a Martinsville team they beat 3-0 very early in the season.
• Class 2A girls — The bracket suggests a final between West Vigo and the ninth-ranked Knights, although Edgewood recently played Northview tough.
While acknowledging that his team is the favorite, coach Don Bryan of 12-2 Northview said, “You’ve still got to play ‘em, and you’ve still got to win ‘em . . . West Vigo has played well, and we’ve got to be respectful of that.”
“We are starting to really come together as a team and have improved tremendously since the start of the season,” said coach Alicia Lanham of 9-3 West Vigo. “We are excited and ready to play on Thursday.”
• Class A girls — It’s been eight years since Sullivan, a Valley powerhouse for awhile, has won a sectional. The Golden Arrows face Vincennes Rivet on Tuesday at North Knox, a sectional that also includes Bloomfield, while South Vermillion plays Southmont on Thursday at Cascade.
Girls
<\z186667>Class 3A, at Terre Haute South
<\z186667>Tuesday — Terre Haute South vs. Martinsville, 6 p.m.
<\z186667>Thursday — Terre Haute North vs. Bloomington South, 5 p.m., followed by Bloomington North vs. Tuesday winner
<\z186667>Class 2A, at Edgewood
<\z186667>Tuesday — Brown County vs. Edgewood, 6 p.m.
<\z186667>Thursday — Northview vs. Owen Valley, 5 p.m., followed by West Vigo vs. Tuesday winner
<\z186667>Class A, at Cascade
<\z186667>Tuesday — North Putnam vs. Monrovia, 6 p.m.
<\z186667>Thursday — South Vermillion vs. Southmont, 5 p.m., followed by Cascade vs. Tuesday winner
<\z186667>Class A, at North Knox
<\z186667>Tuesday — Washington Catholic vs. Bloomfield, 5 p.m., followed by Sullivan vs. Vincennes Rivet
<\z186667>Thursday — Tuesday’s winners, 5 p.m., followed by South Knox vs. North Knox
<\z186667>All girls championships at 2 p.m. Saturday
Boys
Class 3A, at Bedford North Lawrence
Monday — Bedford North Lawrence vs. Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday — Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South, 5 p.m., followed by Northview vs. Terre Haute North
Wednesday — Terre Haute South vs. Monday winner, 5 p.m., followed by Tuesday’s winners
Class 2A, at Monrovia
Monday — Sullivan vs. West Vigo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday — Edgewood vs. Monrovia, 5 p.m., followed by Brown County vs. Owen Valley
Wednesday — South Vermillion vs. Monday winner, 5 p.m., followed by Tuesday’s winners
Class A, at South Knox
Monday — Washington Catholic vs. South Knox, 5 p.m., followed by North Knox vs. Lighthouse Christian
Tuesday — Mitchell vs. White River Valley, 6 p.m., followed by Vincennes Rivet vs. Bloomfield
Wednesday — Semifinals, 5:30 p.m.
All boys championships at 7 p.m. Saturday
