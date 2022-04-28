When Rockhurst University signed Landon Carr to a letter of intent to play baseball for the Hawks, it looked like a steal: a 6-foot-5 shortstop who had hit over .500 during his junior year at Northview.
It turns out Carr has even more to offer.
Carr has also been pitching more for the Knights this season, and with a lot of success. Going into Wednesday's Western Indiana Conference game against North Putnam, Carr had pitched 14 innings, allowing one unearned run and one walk while striking out 38.
And NO hits: back-to-back no-hitters against Greencastle and Owen Valley plus a three-inning stint against Shakamak. And if your math is good, you'll notice that, except for the errors that led to that unearned run, only four batters have put the ball in play against him.
North Putnam ended the hitless streak Wednesday. The Cougars even scored an unearned run while getting three hits, and scored a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning to hand Carr his first loss of the season. But he still fanned 14, and it's probably safe to say he's no longer considered just an infielder.
"He's been a little bit of a surprise," coach Craig Trout of the Knights said this week. "I didn't realize how much he pitched over the summer [for the Midwest Braves] and how well he learned to command all his pitches. We expected him to be our No. 1 [pitcher], but we didn't expect this."
Carr's attitude toward the game hasn't been a surprise.
"He's a fantastic kid," Trout said. "A good student, super congenial — one of the most personable we've ever had around here. And he's a competitor who really understands his role. He knows what his job is and he does it."
"I thought I was a decent pitcher," Carr said, "but I hadn't pitched much at the high school level [with college-bound seniors Gavin Morris and Dylan Zentko logging a lot of innings for the Knights last spring] until this year."
Rockhurst head coach Gary Burns and assistant coach Brett Marr have kept in touch, and have probably re-evaluated their plans for Carr in the future.
"They expected him to play shortstop," Trout said, "but after he pitched three innings this year, Luke [Lancaster, the Knights' pitching coach and a Rockhurst graduate] told me, 'He can pitch at Rockhurst.' "
"After the way I played last year and the way I hit the ball, I think [Rockhurst] expected somebody who could play middle infield and hit gap to gap," Carr said.
Rockhurst will still get a version of that player. Carr's batting average this year is somewhere in the .400s. "I just try to put the ball in play, move runners and help the team offensively," he said.
And on the mound, he's displayed both a two-seam and a four-seam fastball, sitting in the 86-mph range, plus a curveball and changeup.
"My off-speed stuff has worked pretty well," Carr said this week, "and my fastball [out of more than one arm slot] runs a lot."
Despite Carr's statistics so far this spring, the Knights are just 3-5 — although they're 3-1 in the WIC and very much in contention.
It's doubtful any high school baseball team in the area has been more affected by the spring weather, however, and that hasn't helped the Knights' cause.
"We've had, I think, five rainouts," Carr said, "and we went 10 days in one stretch without playing baseball.
"That's definitely hurt us a little bit; you can practice every day, but you get something more [out of playing games]."
West Vigo remains unbeaten in the WIC, and the Knights and Vikings don't meet until May 17. Carr may have a chance to pitch against his future college roommate in that game, because West Vigo shortstop Peyton Clerk has also signed with Rockhurst.
