When you're opening your high school basketball season against a team that won 22 games a year ago — and with a win under its belt already this season — it's probably not a good idea to spot that team a 10-point lead.
That was the dilemma host Terre Haute South faced Saturday afternoon, going scoreless for nearly four minutes and eventually losing 73-60 to Class 2A power South Spencer.
But the Braves, still not at full strength thanks to injuries and missed practice time, didn't go down without a fight. After facing a double-figure deficit most of the game, they rallied with an 11-0 fourth-quarter run that made the end of the game interesting.
"We were a little rusty," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said after the game, "and we got off to a slow start. But there were a lot of good things out there."
South got within 14-9 by the end of the first quarter when Brayden Turner finally broke the scoring ice with a 3-pointer at 4:14 of the first quarter and Brylan Apholone added two more triples before the end of the period.
But instead of picking up momentum, the Braves allowed the Rebels to start the second quarter with a 11-3 run, and a pattern was being established.
"Every time we made a run, [the Rebels] stopped it with a big shot," Lewis said later. "Their height [five of South Spencer's top eight were between 6-foot-3 and 6-6] and wingspan hurt us."
South Spencer seemed to be on cruise control heading into the fourth quarter, and after two South baskets cut the lead to 55-42, the Rebels scored six in a row themselves. At that point, the visitors had just three turnovers for the game.
But Turner and Cortez Hanes hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then Amariyae Wilson stole the ball for a basket. After the visitors missed two one-and-one opportunities, Jaden Thomas sank a 3-pointer and the Braves were within 61-53.
"That's all we ask," Lewis said after the game, "for a shot to be in the game at the end."
It was still an eight-point game at 68-60, and the Braves missed the free throw that could have cut the lead to seven. With 40 seconds left, South Spencer's Chase Garrett hit one free throw and teammate Kobe Bartlett rebounded the miss of the second and scored, and South's threat was over.
Garrett had 19 points and Jace Kelly added 18 for the Rebels. Bartlett scored 10, and so did Michael Donoho, who also had six assists and four steals.
Turner led South with 18 points, Thomas and Apholone had 12 each and Wilson scored 11 and had a game-high 10 rebounds plus six assists and four steals.
"We moved the ball well offensively, and we got good shots," said Lewis, whose Braves never lost composure and patience despite the early deficit, "but we didn't get enough done defensively . . . We'll get better."
SOUTH SPENCER (73) — Hol.Compton 1-2 2-2 4, Garrett 6-12 5-8 19, Bartlett 4-11 0-2 10, M.Donoho 3-9 4-4 10, Kelly 6-11 5-6 18, Hou.Compton 1-4 2-3 4, Howell 2-3 1-1 6, C.Donoho 1-1 0-0 2, Burdin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 FG, 19-26 FT, 73 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (60) — Hanes 2-2 0-0 5, Stultz 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 4-10 2-3 12, Bement 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 7-16 1-1 18, Wilson 3-12 4-4 11, Apholone 4-8 0-0 12, McCoskey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 FG, 7-10 FT, 60 TP.
South Spencer=14=24=17=18=—=73
Terre Haute South=9=16=13=22=—=60
3-point shooting — SS 6-16 (Garrett 2-4, Bartlett 2-5, Howell 1-1, Kelly 1-3, M.Donoho 0-3), THS 11-25 (Apholone 4-7, Turner 3-8, Thomas 2-5, Hanes 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Stultz 0-1). Total fouls — SS 14, THS 22. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — SS 8, THS 16. Rebounds — SS 34 (Garrett 9), THS 37 (Wilson 10, Stultz 7, Apholone 7, Hanes 3, Thomas 3, McCoskey, Team 6). Assists — SS 12 (M.Donoho 6), THS 14 (Wilson 6, Stultz 3, Apholone 2, Thomas, Turner, McCoskey). Steals — SS 11 (M.Donoho 4), THS 6 (Wilson 4, Hanes, Stultz). Blocks — SS 3 (Hol.Compton 2), THS 1 (Turner).
JV — Terre Haute South 61 (Matt Gambill 19, Zayvion Baker 10), SS 47 (Trey Embry 15, Jackson Raaf 11, Kaydin Duvall 11).
Next — Terre Haute South (0-1) plays Friday at Evansville Memorial. South Spencer (2-0) hosts Evansville Harrison on Tuesday.
