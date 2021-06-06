Six-run rally sends Golden Arrows to Class 2A championship game

So many things factored into Sullivan's dramatic, miraculous — use any positive adjectives you want — 9-8 win over third-ranked Union County in the championship game of the Class 2A Forest Park Semistate on Saturday night, but maybe the biggest was what coach Lela Earley had noticed about her team late in the game.
The Golden Arrows had already staged one inspirational comeback to take a 3-1 lead over the third-ranked Patriots going into the top of the sixth inning, only to have Union County's power hitters — and a couple of uncharacteristic Sullivan defensive lapses — answer with five runs to take a 6-3 lead.
"I chewed on 'em a little bit," Earley claimed not quite an hour later, after she'd been soaked with a bucket of ice water following her team's six-run seventh inning. "We had that bad inning, and I saw our body language take a turn for the worse. I told them not to give up, because they hadn't all season. And they didn't."
Union County actually added two more runs in the top of the seventh and led 8-3 with three outs to go. Sophomore pitcher Chloe Greene picked up her 14th strikeout of the game — and 26th of the day — for the first out, but Kate Ridgway singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Avery Wiltermood. Now it was an 8-4 game.
Greene's strikeouts were necessary to mask a suspect Union County defense — "Their defense was weak compared to us," Jocey Wible said, correctly, after the game — and Wiltermood took second as the Patriots tried to make a play on Ridgway. Gracie Shorter bunted down the first-base line, eluded a tag and got a hit out of it as Wiltermood went to third. Gracie Shorter stole second, and Delainey Shorter also bunted for a hit that cut the lead to 8-5. Then she stole second.
A wild pitch cut the lead to 8-6, and Kendal Edmondson got an RBI on a grounder to short — but that was the second out, even as the lead was cut to 8-7, and there was nobody on. Brooklyn Riley kept the inning alive with a walk, however, and then Wible, already the game's most inspirational Arrow, drove a ball over the fence in right-center. Sullivan had pulled off the miracle, and plays Pioneer for the state championship next Saturday at Center Grove.
"I knew it was gone while I was reaching first base," Wible said. "I went up there and said, 'I'm hitting this ball.' "
The fact that 17 runs were scored in the game would have been its most surprising aspect, except for the Golden Arrows' six-run final inning. Greene struck out six in the first three innings — "She'd throw us a riseball or a changeup, and it was getting in our head," Wible said later, "but the last inning we were prepared" — and Edmondson was also putting up zeroes while the Sullivan defense helped with a pair of double plays, one of them thanks to a spectacular diving catch in center by Gracie Shorter.
In the top of the fourth, Union County's AnnaLea Adams — one of the best freshmen in the state, who finished 5 for 7 with four doubles for her two games Saturday — was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored when Shelby Hill's smash was deflected by two Sullivan defenders for an infield hit.
Greene also struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth, but not before the Arrows tied the score. Edmondson singled with one out, Sullivan's first hit, and with two outs and two strikes, Wible hit a foul ball that came off the bat and struck her in the chin. Yes, it left a mark.
"I have no idea" how that happened, Wible said later. "I saw the pitch coming in, and I was not letting that ball go by . . . it was OK afterwards." After being checked by Sullivan trainer Tobie Steele, Wible ripped the ball into the gap in left-center and courtesy runner Lauren Craighead scored the tying run.
In the bottom of the fifth, Greene recorded two more strikeouts and got two strikes on Wiltermood, one of them on one of the weakest swings the Sullivan shortstop will ever take.
"I just had to put the bat on the ball," Wiltermood said after the game. " 'Turn the page' is what coach Earley says." And Wiltermood homered to give the Arrows the lead.
Then the Shorter twins did what they do: a single by Gracie and a blooper over the shortstop's head by Delainey. Gracie never stopped running, scoring all the way from first on a ball not very far into the outfield, and Delainey wound up at third after eluding a tag herself.
But all those good feelings went away quickly. Tori Russell singled and Adams doubled to start the sixth — Gracie Shorter nearly making more spectacular catches on both balls — and Sophia Knock was walked intentionally (for the fourth time in two games) to load the bases. A grounder up the middle by Hill got past Edmondson, so instead of a double-play ball it became a two-run single. Then came the defensive collapse.
And, eventually, then came the comeback.
"I can't express how proud I am of this group of kids," Earley said after the game. "I always say, 'As long as we have one more run' . . . and I'm proud of Jocey for stepping up and making things easy for us."
"We just really have a lot of heart," Wiltermood said. "That one bad inning didn't define us."
"We played with heart," her coach agreed, "and that's the reason we won the game. Now we have to win one more."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.